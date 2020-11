Lateral flow assay market is analysed by Data Bridge Market Research, wherein we have accounted for the market to witness a potential growth rate of 6.79% in the forecasted period of 2020 to 2027, resulting in the market reaching a cap of USD 10.72 billion by the end of the forecasted period.

The market insights gained through Lateral Flow Assay market research analysis report facilitates more defined understanding of the market landscape, issues that may interrupt in the future, and ways to position definite brand excellently.

The major players covered in the lateral flow assay market report are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, BD, bioM?rieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN, PerkinElmer Inc., Abbott, Hologic, Inc., Quidel Corporation, ABINGDON HEALTH, Trinity Biotech Ireland, Lumos Diagnostics, Merck KGaA, Cytodiagnostics Inc. among other domestic and global players.

Segmentation:-Global Lateral Flow Assay Market

By Product

(Kits & Reagents, Lateral Flow Readers),

Technique

(Sandwich Assays, Competitive Assays, Multiplex Detection Assays),

Application

(Clinical/POC Testing, Veterinary Diagnostics, Food Safety & Environment Testing, Drug Development & Quality Testing),

End User

(Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Diagnostic Laboratories, Others),

Distribution Channel

(Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Supermarket/Hypermarket, E-Commerce),

Country

(U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Global Lateral Flow Assay Market Drivers & Restraints :

High consumption rate for home-based lateral flow testing products and solutions which have been combined with the requirement of better form of point-of-care testing products, these factors are acting as the growth drivers for lateral flow assay market in the above-mentioned forecasted period of 2020 to 2027.

Surging volume of geriatric population which have resulted in a steady rise for infectious disease prevalence across the world are one of the most vital drivers for lateral flow assay market in the above-mentioned forecasted period.

Lack of preference from the consumers to shift from traditional method of diagnostic testing and adopting advanced methods, as well as the excise duty implementation of a significant volume on the trading of medical devices are expected to restrain the market growth in the above-mentioned forecasted period of 2020 to 2027.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

