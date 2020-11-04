Backyard Living with Sundance Louvered Roofs

Who does not love to spend a warm sunny day on the patio of your front or backyard? One can do a plethora of activities under the louvered roofs installed to cover the patio or decks of the house. Watch kids play in the garden, read a book, or just enjoy the light breeze – all done from the protected louvered-roof porch of the house. Louvered roofs and automated pergolas are considered to be one of the best additions of any home. Plus, these add to the living experience of the house.

With advancement in technology, one can use these automated pergolas, awnings, and louvered roofs according to various weather conditions. With the click of a button these automatic pergolas can be opened and closed as per the demand of the weather. If it is raining and you want to enjoy the rain from the deck of your house and not get wet, the automated awnings by Sundance will be the best choice for you.

Automated pergolas and louvered roofs come in a variety of designs to suit your mood and the overall house design. The Sundance Louvered roof systems are made completely durable and with rust-free materials, which give them longer lifespan even in severe weather conditions. Check out The 6 ways to take control of your outdoor living.

The Sundance Louvered Roof is made of strong extruded tempered aluminum and comes with a maintenance free powder coated finish. Our louvered roofs are made to withstand up to 180 mph winds and up to 60 lbs. per sq ft snow loads.

Sundance Louvered Roofs