Wipes Market Opportunities by Technologies and Materials for Next 10 Years

Wipes Global Market Report 2020: Covid 19 Growth And Change from Publisher provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global Wipes Market. This report focuses on Wipes market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the Wipes market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

The global wipes market is expected to grow from $35.2 billion in 2019 and to $37.8 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The growth is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it, as wipes are the effective means for cleaning hands and various hard surfaces. The market is then expected to stabilize and reach $43.5 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 4.8%.

The report mainly studies the size, recent trends and development status of the Wipes Market, as well as investment opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive landscape.

Technological innovation and advancement will further optimize the performance of the product, making it more widely used in downstream applications. Moreover, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis (potential entrants, suppliers, substitutes, buyers, industry competitors) provides crucial information for knowing the Wipes Market.

Leading Players in the Wipes Market

Rockline Industries; Kimberly Clark Corporation; Procter and Gamble Co.; Unicharm International; Edgewell Personal Care

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Disposable wipes; Non-Disposable wipes

2) By Product: Baby; Facial & Cosmetic; Hand & Body; Flushable; Others

3) By Application: Household Sector; Industrial Sector; Others

Key Points from TOC:

Executive Summary Wipes Market Characteristics Wipes Market Size And Growth Wipes Market Segmentation Wipes Market Regional And Country Analysis Wipes Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

