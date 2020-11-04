Global Auto Body Parts Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast 2026|Valeo, SMR, Magna, Inteva

The global Auto Body Parts market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Auto Body Parts market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Auto Body Parts market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Auto Body Parts market, such as Webasto, Valeo, SMR, Magna, Inteva, Denso, Inalfa, Bosch, VAST, Kiekert, Aisin, Mitsui Kinzoku, Mitsuba, U-Shin, ITW Automotive, Huf Group, Yachiyo Industry, Tenneco(Federal-Mogul), Ficosa, Thule, Murakami Kaimeido, ALPHA Corporation, Trico, Gentex, Mobitech, MEKRA Lang, JAC Products, SL Corporation, FIAMM, Hella Auto Body Parts They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Auto Body Parts market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Auto Body Parts market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Auto Body Parts market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Auto Body Parts industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Auto Body Parts market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Auto Body Parts market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Auto Body Parts market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Auto Body Parts market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Auto Body Parts Market by Product: , Automotive Sunroof, Windshield Wiper, Door Lock, Exterior Rearview Mirror, Door Handle, Roof Rack, Others

Global Auto Body Parts Market by Application: , Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Auto Body Parts market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Auto Body Parts Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Auto Body Parts market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Auto Body Parts industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Auto Body Parts market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Auto Body Parts market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Auto Body Parts market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Auto Body Parts Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Auto Body Parts Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Auto Body Parts Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Automotive Sunroof

1.4.3 Windshield Wiper

1.4.4 Door Lock

1.4.5 Exterior Rearview Mirror

1.4.6 Door Handle

1.4.7 Roof Rack

1.4.8 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Auto Body Parts Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Passenger Car

1.5.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Auto Body Parts Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Auto Body Parts Industry

1.6.1.1 Auto Body Parts Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Auto Body Parts Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Auto Body Parts Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Auto Body Parts Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Auto Body Parts Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Auto Body Parts Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Auto Body Parts Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Auto Body Parts Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Auto Body Parts Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Auto Body Parts Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Auto Body Parts Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Auto Body Parts Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Auto Body Parts Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Auto Body Parts Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Auto Body Parts Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Auto Body Parts Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Auto Body Parts Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Auto Body Parts Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Auto Body Parts Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Auto Body Parts Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Auto Body Parts Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Auto Body Parts Production by Regions

4.1 Global Auto Body Parts Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Auto Body Parts Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Auto Body Parts Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Auto Body Parts Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Auto Body Parts Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Auto Body Parts Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Auto Body Parts Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Auto Body Parts Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Auto Body Parts Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Auto Body Parts Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Auto Body Parts Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Auto Body Parts Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Auto Body Parts Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Auto Body Parts Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Auto Body Parts Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Auto Body Parts Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 South Korea Auto Body Parts Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Auto Body Parts Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.7 India

4.7.1 India Auto Body Parts Production (2015-2020)

4.7.2 India Auto Body Parts Revenue (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Key Players in India

4.7.4 India Auto Body Parts Import & Export (2015-2020) 5 Auto Body Parts Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Auto Body Parts Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Auto Body Parts Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Auto Body Parts Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Auto Body Parts Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Auto Body Parts Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Auto Body Parts Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Auto Body Parts Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Auto Body Parts Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Auto Body Parts Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Auto Body Parts Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Auto Body Parts Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Auto Body Parts Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Auto Body Parts Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE 6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Auto Body Parts Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Auto Body Parts Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Auto Body Parts Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Auto Body Parts Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Auto Body Parts Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Auto Body Parts Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Auto Body Parts Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Auto Body Parts Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Auto Body Parts Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Auto Body Parts Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Auto Body Parts Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Webasto

8.1.1 Webasto Corporation Information

8.1.2 Webasto Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Webasto Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Webasto Product Description

8.1.5 Webasto Recent Development

8.2 Valeo

8.2.1 Valeo Corporation Information

8.2.2 Valeo Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Valeo Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Valeo Product Description

8.2.5 Valeo Recent Development

8.3 SMR

8.3.1 SMR Corporation Information

8.3.2 SMR Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 SMR Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 SMR Product Description

8.3.5 SMR Recent Development

8.4 Magna

8.4.1 Magna Corporation Information

8.4.2 Magna Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Magna Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Magna Product Description

8.4.5 Magna Recent Development

8.5 Inteva

8.5.1 Inteva Corporation Information

8.5.2 Inteva Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Inteva Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Inteva Product Description

8.5.5 Inteva Recent Development

8.6 Denso

8.6.1 Denso Corporation Information

8.6.2 Denso Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Denso Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Denso Product Description

8.6.5 Denso Recent Development

8.7 Inalfa

8.7.1 Inalfa Corporation Information

8.7.2 Inalfa Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Inalfa Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Inalfa Product Description

8.7.5 Inalfa Recent Development

8.8 Bosch

8.8.1 Bosch Corporation Information

8.8.2 Bosch Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Bosch Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Bosch Product Description

8.8.5 Bosch Recent Development

8.9 VAST

8.9.1 VAST Corporation Information

8.9.2 VAST Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 VAST Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 VAST Product Description

8.9.5 VAST Recent Development

8.10 Kiekert

8.10.1 Kiekert Corporation Information

8.10.2 Kiekert Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Kiekert Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Kiekert Product Description

8.10.5 Kiekert Recent Development

8.11 Aisin

8.11.1 Aisin Corporation Information

8.11.2 Aisin Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Aisin Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Aisin Product Description

8.11.5 Aisin Recent Development

8.12 Mitsui Kinzoku

8.12.1 Mitsui Kinzoku Corporation Information

8.12.2 Mitsui Kinzoku Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 Mitsui Kinzoku Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Mitsui Kinzoku Product Description

8.12.5 Mitsui Kinzoku Recent Development

8.13 Mitsuba

8.13.1 Mitsuba Corporation Information

8.13.2 Mitsuba Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 Mitsuba Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Mitsuba Product Description

8.13.5 Mitsuba Recent Development

8.14 U-Shin

8.14.1 U-Shin Corporation Information

8.14.2 U-Shin Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 U-Shin Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 U-Shin Product Description

8.14.5 U-Shin Recent Development

8.15 ITW Automotive

8.15.1 ITW Automotive Corporation Information

8.15.2 ITW Automotive Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.15.3 ITW Automotive Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 ITW Automotive Product Description

8.15.5 ITW Automotive Recent Development

8.16 Huf Group

8.16.1 Huf Group Corporation Information

8.16.2 Huf Group Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.16.3 Huf Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Huf Group Product Description

8.16.5 Huf Group Recent Development

8.17 Yachiyo Industry

8.17.1 Yachiyo Industry Corporation Information

8.17.2 Yachiyo Industry Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.17.3 Yachiyo Industry Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Yachiyo Industry Product Description

8.17.5 Yachiyo Industry Recent Development

8.18 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul)

8.18.1 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul) Corporation Information

8.18.2 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.18.3 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul) Product Description

8.18.5 Tenneco(Federal-Mogul) Recent Development

8.19 Ficosa

8.19.1 Ficosa Corporation Information

8.19.2 Ficosa Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.19.3 Ficosa Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 Ficosa Product Description

8.19.5 Ficosa Recent Development

8.20 Thule

8.20.1 Thule Corporation Information

8.20.2 Thule Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.20.3 Thule Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.20.4 Thule Product Description

8.20.5 Thule Recent Development

8.21 Murakami Kaimeido

8.21.1 Murakami Kaimeido Corporation Information

8.21.2 Murakami Kaimeido Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.21.3 Murakami Kaimeido Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.21.4 Murakami Kaimeido Product Description

8.21.5 Murakami Kaimeido Recent Development

8.22 ALPHA Corporation

8.22.1 ALPHA Corporation Corporation Information

8.22.2 ALPHA Corporation Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.22.3 ALPHA Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.22.4 ALPHA Corporation Product Description

8.22.5 ALPHA Corporation Recent Development

8.23 Trico

8.23.1 Trico Corporation Information

8.23.2 Trico Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.23.3 Trico Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.23.4 Trico Product Description

8.23.5 Trico Recent Development

8.24 Gentex

8.24.1 Gentex Corporation Information

8.24.2 Gentex Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.24.3 Gentex Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.24.4 Gentex Product Description

8.24.5 Gentex Recent Development

8.25 Mobitech

8.25.1 Mobitech Corporation Information

8.25.2 Mobitech Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.25.3 Mobitech Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.25.4 Mobitech Product Description

8.25.5 Mobitech Recent Development

8.26 MEKRA Lang

8.26.1 MEKRA Lang Corporation Information

8.26.2 MEKRA Lang Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.26.3 MEKRA Lang Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.26.4 MEKRA Lang Product Description

8.26.5 MEKRA Lang Recent Development

8.27 JAC Products

8.27.1 JAC Products Corporation Information

8.27.2 JAC Products Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.27.3 JAC Products Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.27.4 JAC Products Product Description

8.27.5 JAC Products Recent Development

8.28 SL Corporation

8.28.1 SL Corporation Corporation Information

8.28.2 SL Corporation Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.28.3 SL Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.28.4 SL Corporation Product Description

8.28.5 SL Corporation Recent Development

8.29 FIAMM

8.29.1 FIAMM Corporation Information

8.29.2 FIAMM Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.29.3 FIAMM Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.29.4 FIAMM Product Description

8.29.5 FIAMM Recent Development

8.30 Hella

8.30.1 Hella Corporation Information

8.30.2 Hella Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.30.3 Hella Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.30.4 Hella Product Description

8.30.5 Hella Recent Development 10 Production Forecasts by Regions

10.1 Global Top Auto Body Parts Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

10.2 Global Top Auto Body Parts Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

10.3 Key Auto Body Parts Production Regions Forecast

10.3.1 North America

10.3.2 Europe

10.3.3 China

10.3.4 Japan

10.3.5 South Korea

10.3.6 India 11 Auto Body Parts Consumption Forecast by Region

11.1 Global Auto Body Parts Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.2 North America Auto Body Parts Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.3 Europe Auto Body Parts Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.4 Asia Pacific Auto Body Parts Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.5 Latin America Auto Body Parts Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.6 Middle East and Africa Auto Body Parts Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Auto Body Parts Sales Channels

11.2.2 Auto Body Parts Distributors

11.3 Auto Body Parts Customers 12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Finding in The Global Auto Body Parts Study 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

