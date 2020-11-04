Mining drill bits are drilling tools which are used to drill or dig earth surface, rocks etc. They are used in mining, quarrying, geological exploration, well drilling, construction, tunneling, and blasting applications. Mining drill bits are used both for underground and surface mining.

Leading Mining Drill Bits Market Players:

Brunner and Lay, Caterpillar, Epiroc, Halliburton Inc., Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, Robit Plc, Rockmore International, Sandvik, Western Drilling Tools Inc., Xiamen Prodrill Equipment Co. Ltd.

Growth of mining industry in various countries projected is one of the major factors driving the growth of the mining drill bits market. Moreover, rise in coal mining, and mining of precious metals are some of the other factors anticipated to boost the growth of the market

The “Global Mining Drill Bits Market Analysis to 2027? is a specialized and in-depth study of the mining drill bits market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of mining drill bits market with detailed market segmentation by type, material, operation, bit size. The global mining drill bits market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading mining drill bits market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the mining drill bits market.

The global mining drill bits market is segmented on the basis of type, material, operation, bit size. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as roller bit, fixed-head bit, rotary bit, DTH bit, others. On the basis of material, the market is segmented as steel, diamond, carbide, others. On the basis of operation, the market is segmented as underground drilling, surface drilling. On the basis of bit size, the market is segmented as up to 150 mm, (150-300) mm, above 300 mm.

