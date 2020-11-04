Baggage handling system market is expected to reach USD 17.00 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.12% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The growth of baggage handling system market is attributed to rapid development in intermodal transport.

The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to Baggage Handling System market.

By Mode of Transport (Airport, Marine, Rail), Solution (Check-In, Screening & Loading, Conveying & Sorting, Unloading & Reclaim), Check-In Services (Assisted Service, Self Service), Conveying (Conveyor, Destination Coded Vehicle), Tracking (Barcode, RFID), Country

Increase in volume of air passengers and growing smart city projects along with rising maritime tourism industry is expected to drive baggage handling system market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The high cost of initial investments and also the maintenance cost are hampering the growth of baggage handling system market

To comprehend Global Baggage Handling System market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Baggage Handling System market is analyzed across major global regions. DBMR also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

Regions North America South & Central America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Countries United States Argentina United Kingdom China Saudi Arabia Canada Chile Germany Japan UAE Mexico Brazil France India Turkey Italy, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and Russia Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea Egypt and South Africa

The major players covered in the baggage handling system market report are Siemens, Daifuku Co., Ltd., Vanderlande Industries, Pteris Global Limited, Logplan, Grenzebach Group, G&S Airport Conveyer, BEUMER GROUP, Alstef, Babcock International Group PLC, DSA Detection, Scarabee Aviation Group B.V., ICM Airport Technics, Omega Aviation Services Inc, SITA and Delite Systems Engineering Pvt Ltd among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

In February 2018, Siemens has launched its new baggage handling system at Incheon International Airport. The system is installed at the recently opened Terminal 2 which combines innovative transport and sorting technology with intelligent software that allows a maximum throughput of almost 20,000 bags per hour. This launch of new system will expand the product portfolio as well as market size of the company.

