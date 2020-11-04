LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Bottled Drinking Water Market Insights and Forecast to 2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Bottled Drinking Water market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Bottled Drinking Water market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Bottled Drinking Water market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Roxane, Pepsico, Gerolsteiner, Ferrarelle, VOSS, Hildon, Icelandic Glacial, Penta, Mountain Valley Spring Water, Suntory, AJE Group, Ty Nant, Master Kong, Nongfu Spring, Wahaha, Cestbon, Evergrand Spring, 5100 Tibet Spring, Ganten, Blue Sword, Kunlun Mountain, Quanyangquan, Laoshan Water, Dinghu Spring, Watsons Bottled Drinking Water Market Segment by Product Type: , Spring Water, Mineral Water, Purified Water, Snow-Ice-Melting Water, Other Bottled Drinking Water Market Segment by Application: , Home, Office, School, Government, Other

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1873151/global-bottled-drinking-water-market For Customization in the Report Drop Your Query Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1873151/global-bottled-drinking-water-market Buy Now: https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/7548dcab1206250fbf4f6e4d29b0428e,0,1,global-bottled-drinking-water-market

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Bottled Drinking Water market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Bottled Drinking Water market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Bottled Drinking Water industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Bottled Drinking Water market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Bottled Drinking Water market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Bottled Drinking Water market

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Bottled Drinking Water Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Bottled Drinking Water Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Bottled Drinking Water Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Spring Water

1.4.3 Mineral Water

1.4.4 Purified Water

1.4.5 Snow-Ice-Melting Water

1.4.6 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Bottled Drinking Water Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Home

1.5.3 Office

1.5.4 School

1.5.5 Government

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Bottled Drinking Water Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Bottled Drinking Water Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Bottled Drinking Water Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Bottled Drinking Water, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Bottled Drinking Water Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Bottled Drinking Water Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 3 Global Bottled Drinking Water Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Bottled Drinking Water Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Bottled Drinking Water Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Bottled Drinking Water Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Bottled Drinking Water Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Bottled Drinking Water Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Bottled Drinking Water Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Bottled Drinking Water Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Bottled Drinking Water Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Bottled Drinking Water Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Bottled Drinking Water Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Bottled Drinking Water Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Bottled Drinking Water Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Bottled Drinking Water Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Bottled Drinking Water Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Bottled Drinking Water Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Bottled Drinking Water Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Bottled Drinking Water Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Bottled Drinking Water Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Bottled Drinking Water Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Bottled Drinking Water Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Bottled Drinking Water Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Bottled Drinking Water Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Bottled Drinking Water Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Bottled Drinking Water Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Bottled Drinking Water Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Bottled Drinking Water Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Bottled Drinking Water Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Bottled Drinking Water Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Bottled Drinking Water Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Bottled Drinking Water Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Bottled Drinking Water Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Bottled Drinking Water by Country

6.1.1 North America Bottled Drinking Water Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Bottled Drinking Water Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Bottled Drinking Water Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Bottled Drinking Water Market Facts & Figures by Application 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Bottled Drinking Water by Country

7.1.1 Europe Bottled Drinking Water Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Bottled Drinking Water Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Bottled Drinking Water Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Bottled Drinking Water Market Facts & Figures by Application 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Bottled Drinking Water by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Bottled Drinking Water Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Bottled Drinking Water Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Bottled Drinking Water Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Bottled Drinking Water Market Facts & Figures by Application 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Bottled Drinking Water by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Bottled Drinking Water Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Bottled Drinking Water Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Bottled Drinking Water Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Bottled Drinking Water Market Facts & Figures by Application 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Bottled Drinking Water by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Bottled Drinking Water Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Bottled Drinking Water Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Bottled Drinking Water Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Bottled Drinking Water Market Facts & Figures by Application 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Roxane

11.1.1 Roxane Corporation Information

11.1.2 Roxane Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Roxane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Roxane Bottled Drinking Water Products Offered

11.1.5 Roxane Related Developments

11.2 Pepsico

11.2.1 Pepsico Corporation Information

11.2.2 Pepsico Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Pepsico Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Pepsico Bottled Drinking Water Products Offered

11.2.5 Pepsico Related Developments

11.3 Gerolsteiner

11.3.1 Gerolsteiner Corporation Information

11.3.2 Gerolsteiner Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Gerolsteiner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Gerolsteiner Bottled Drinking Water Products Offered

11.3.5 Gerolsteiner Related Developments

11.4 Ferrarelle

11.4.1 Ferrarelle Corporation Information

11.4.2 Ferrarelle Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Ferrarelle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Ferrarelle Bottled Drinking Water Products Offered

11.4.5 Ferrarelle Related Developments

11.5 VOSS

11.5.1 VOSS Corporation Information

11.5.2 VOSS Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 VOSS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 VOSS Bottled Drinking Water Products Offered

11.5.5 VOSS Related Developments

11.6 Hildon

11.6.1 Hildon Corporation Information

11.6.2 Hildon Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Hildon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Hildon Bottled Drinking Water Products Offered

11.6.5 Hildon Related Developments

11.7 Icelandic Glacial

11.7.1 Icelandic Glacial Corporation Information

11.7.2 Icelandic Glacial Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Icelandic Glacial Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Icelandic Glacial Bottled Drinking Water Products Offered

11.7.5 Icelandic Glacial Related Developments

11.8 Penta

11.8.1 Penta Corporation Information

11.8.2 Penta Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Penta Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Penta Bottled Drinking Water Products Offered

11.8.5 Penta Related Developments

11.9 Mountain Valley Spring Water

11.9.1 Mountain Valley Spring Water Corporation Information

11.9.2 Mountain Valley Spring Water Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Mountain Valley Spring Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Mountain Valley Spring Water Bottled Drinking Water Products Offered

11.9.5 Mountain Valley Spring Water Related Developments

11.10 Suntory

11.10.1 Suntory Corporation Information

11.10.2 Suntory Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Suntory Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Suntory Bottled Drinking Water Products Offered

11.10.5 Suntory Related Developments

11.1 Roxane

11.1.1 Roxane Corporation Information

11.1.2 Roxane Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Roxane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Roxane Bottled Drinking Water Products Offered

11.1.5 Roxane Related Developments

11.12 Ty Nant

11.12.1 Ty Nant Corporation Information

11.12.2 Ty Nant Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Ty Nant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Ty Nant Products Offered

11.12.5 Ty Nant Related Developments

11.13 Master Kong

11.13.1 Master Kong Corporation Information

11.13.2 Master Kong Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Master Kong Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Master Kong Products Offered

11.13.5 Master Kong Related Developments

11.14 Nongfu Spring

11.14.1 Nongfu Spring Corporation Information

11.14.2 Nongfu Spring Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Nongfu Spring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Nongfu Spring Products Offered

11.14.5 Nongfu Spring Related Developments

11.15 Wahaha

11.15.1 Wahaha Corporation Information

11.15.2 Wahaha Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 Wahaha Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Wahaha Products Offered

11.15.5 Wahaha Related Developments

11.16 Cestbon

11.16.1 Cestbon Corporation Information

11.16.2 Cestbon Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 Cestbon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Cestbon Products Offered

11.16.5 Cestbon Related Developments

11.17 Evergrand Spring

11.17.1 Evergrand Spring Corporation Information

11.17.2 Evergrand Spring Description and Business Overview

11.17.3 Evergrand Spring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Evergrand Spring Products Offered

11.17.5 Evergrand Spring Related Developments

11.18 5100 Tibet Spring

11.18.1 5100 Tibet Spring Corporation Information

11.18.2 5100 Tibet Spring Description and Business Overview

11.18.3 5100 Tibet Spring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 5100 Tibet Spring Products Offered

11.18.5 5100 Tibet Spring Related Developments

11.19 Ganten

11.19.1 Ganten Corporation Information

11.19.2 Ganten Description and Business Overview

11.19.3 Ganten Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 Ganten Products Offered

11.19.5 Ganten Related Developments

11.20 Blue Sword

11.20.1 Blue Sword Corporation Information

11.20.2 Blue Sword Description and Business Overview

11.20.3 Blue Sword Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 Blue Sword Products Offered

11.20.5 Blue Sword Related Developments

11.21 Kunlun Mountain

11.21.1 Kunlun Mountain Corporation Information

11.21.2 Kunlun Mountain Description and Business Overview

11.21.3 Kunlun Mountain Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.21.4 Kunlun Mountain Products Offered

11.21.5 Kunlun Mountain Related Developments

11.22 Quanyangquan

11.22.1 Quanyangquan Corporation Information

11.22.2 Quanyangquan Description and Business Overview

11.22.3 Quanyangquan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.22.4 Quanyangquan Products Offered

11.22.5 Quanyangquan Related Developments

11.23 Laoshan Water

11.23.1 Laoshan Water Corporation Information

11.23.2 Laoshan Water Description and Business Overview

11.23.3 Laoshan Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.23.4 Laoshan Water Products Offered

11.23.5 Laoshan Water Related Developments

11.24 Dinghu Spring

11.24.1 Dinghu Spring Corporation Information

11.24.2 Dinghu Spring Description and Business Overview

11.24.3 Dinghu Spring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.24.4 Dinghu Spring Products Offered

11.24.5 Dinghu Spring Related Developments

11.25 Watsons

11.25.1 Watsons Corporation Information

11.25.2 Watsons Description and Business Overview

11.25.3 Watsons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.25.4 Watsons Products Offered

11.25.5 Watsons Related Developments 12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Bottled Drinking Water Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Bottled Drinking Water Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Bottled Drinking Water Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Bottled Drinking Water Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Bottled Drinking Water Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Bottled Drinking Water Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Bottled Drinking Water Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Bottled Drinking Water Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Bottled Drinking Water Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Bottled Drinking Water Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Bottled Drinking Water Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Bottled Drinking Water Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Bottled Drinking Water Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Bottled Drinking Water Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Bottled Drinking Water Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Bottled Drinking Water Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Bottled Drinking Water Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Bottled Drinking Water Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Bottled Drinking Water Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Bottled Drinking Water Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Bottled Drinking Water Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Bottled Drinking Water Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Bottled Drinking Water Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Bottled Drinking Water Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Bottled Drinking Water Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.