AC Drives Market Booming Demand Leading To Exponential CAGR Growth By 2027

The Insight Partners provides you global research analysis on “AC Drives Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the AC Drives market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

AC drive are being widely used in diverse industry verticals such as building automation, power, oil & gas, and chemicals among many others to control speed of an AC electric motor. AC drives control speed by changing the frequency of electrical supply that is driving the motor. The key advantages offered by AC dives such as energy savings, low motor starting current, easy installation, less noise, and high power factor are diving the demand for these drives across industries.

The rising urbanization and industrialization levels in developing regions and growing demand for energy efficient AC motors in industries are the key factors that are driving the growth of global AC drives market. In addition to this, the rising investments in research and development related to AC drives coupled with increasing government & industry regulations related to energy efficiency are further boosting the growth of AC drives market worldwide. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in terms of revenue share over the forecast period.

Major Key Players Covered In This Report: ABB, Danfoss, Delta Electronics, Inc., Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., General Electric, Hitachi, Ltd., PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Siemens, YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the AC Drives market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the AC Drives market segments and regions.

The research on the AC Drives market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the AC Drives market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the AC Drives market.

AC Drives Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

