Tempeh Market to Witness Contraction, as Uncertainty Looms Following Global Coronavirus Outbreak

Soybean-based tempeh is a type of fermented soy cake product which can be consumed with rice or as a snack. Soybean-based tempeh is obtained from fermentation of soybean with Rhizopus oligosporus as a starter culture. Soybean-based tempeh was originated in Indonesia and has been increasing its demand in global market as a competitor of tofu. Soybean-based tempeh has many health benefits such as reducing cholesterol, increasing bone density, reducing menopausal symptoms, promoting muscle recovery, etc. Soybean-based tempeh is a rich source of manganese, copper, fiber, protein, phosphorus, vitamins, magnesium, etc. which makes it popular in health conscious consumers globally. Soybean-based tempeh is a better meat alternative of all fermented soy products. Soybean-based tempeh contains high nutritional value and hence is used in various vegetarian cuisine worldwide, where it is used as meat analogue. Soybean-based tempeh contains high levels of vitamins B6, B5, B3, and B2. Soybean-based tempeh has the ability to have many textures and flavors which makes it a better substitute for meat and meat-based products.

Market Segmentation:

The global soybean-based tempeh market is segmented on the basis of type, distribution channels, form, and region. The global soybean-based tempeh market is segmented on the basis of type such as soybean-based tempeh bacem, tempe bongkrek, tempe mendoan, and tempe semangit. The global soybean-based tempeh market is segmented on the basis of distribution channel as supermarket/ hypermarket, retail shops, online shops etc. The global soybean-based tempeh market can also be segmented on the basis of form such as organic soybean-based tempeh and conventional soybean-based tempeh. On the basis of form the demand for organic soybean-based tempeh is growing worldwide as a result of increasing health awareness among consumers. Hence, the global soybean-based tempeh market is expected to significantly increase the revenue contribution over the forecast period.

Market Regional Outlook:

On the basis of regions, the soybean-based tempeh market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, Middle East and Africa. Globally, among all regions, Asia Pacific has developed as the dominant region in global soybean-based tempeh market followed by North America. Soybean-based tempeh is originated in Indonesia which produces and consumes maximum amount of soybean-based tempeh domestically. China is growing in producing soybean-based tempeh to cater to consumer needs in global market. Japan, Korea and India are some countries which are gaining interest in producing fermented food products from soybean in turn growing soybean-based tempeh market globally.

Market Drivers and Trends:

Soybean-based tempeh is a healthy food containing probiotic which helps increasing antibodies, build stronger immune system, regulate appetite and reduces sugar. Soybean-based tempeh is popular in health conscious consumers as it helps in reducing cholesterol levels naturally. Availability of soybean-based tempeh in supermarket/ hypermarkets is also driving market for soybean-based tempeh in urban countries. Increasing awareness of consumption of healthy food is driving market for soybean-based tempeh globally. As a result of growing population of working professionals demand for ready-to-eat soybean-based tempeh is increasing in urban areas driving market for soybean-based tempeh globally. Manufacturers are focusing on providing healthier product offerings. Soybean-based tempeh also has many health benefits such as its helps in muscle building, reduces risk of diabetes and treats inflammatory diseases which helps in growing global market for soybean-based tempeh. Hence, the global soybean-based tempeh market is expected to observe robust growth over the forecast period.

Soybean-based tempeh Market Key Players:

Some of the key players in the soybean-based tempeh market include Lalibela Farm, The Cultered Bean Company, Nutrisoy Pty Ltd., Impulse Foods, ALIVE & HEALING INC., and American Soy Asia are among these. The companies are expected to expand their business by enhancing their product portfolio in global soybean-based tempeh market. The companies are projected to frame certain strategies in future in order to gain the competitive advantage in global soybean-based tempeh market till 2027.

