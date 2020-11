Bicycle And Components Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects during 2029

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused supply and manufacturing disruptions in the automotive sector creating uncertainties in every aspect. The change in customer behavior in terms of mobility preferences during this crisis is changing the automotive landscape.

This pandemic situation has shut down many production lines owing to the trade restrictions and closed borders, creating a shortage in required parts and limiting the distribution of supplies. Different enforced measures including the closing of workspaces and dismissal of short-time workers have created a depression in the growth rate of the automotive industry.

The growing fear of recession is estimated to decrease overall sales and revenue. A limited supply of parts coupled with a reduced workforce has forced the leading OEMs to shut down their production. A significant drop in demand has restricted the cash inflow which is highly important in payment of salaries to the workforce. With growing uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry leaders are taking measures to adapt to the situation.

The global sales of bicycle and components surpassed 1.4 billion units in 2018, as revealed by a new market research study of Persistence Market Research (PMR). The global bicycle and components market is set to witness a strong 6% CAGR during the course of forecast period, 2019 – 2029. The demand for bicycle and components is primarily influenced by increasing crude oil prices and rising awareness among consumers regarding health issues due to air pollution.

Depletion of oil reserves across the globe will remain among the key factors necessitating adoption of sustainable transportation means, thereby fueling the growth of bicycle and components market. As a viable transportation alternative, bicycles are gaining traction among all age groups, which would shape the long-term growth of bicycle and components market.

Eco-friendly Transportation Garnering Acceptance through Promotional Activities

In regions such as Europe and North America, corporate offices have been utilizing electric vehicles and bicycles as means ing the Useon across all tof transportation inside their campuses. It has become mandatory for every employee to follow this in order to improve the air quality and decrease the pollution index inside the company premises.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a Sample here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/12895

For instance, The U.S. Green Building Council (UGBC) has encouraged all multinational companies to be LEED (Leader in Energy and Environment Design) certified. The main intention behind this is to promote bicycling, transportation effectiveness, and also to improve public health by inspiring practical and recreational physical activities. This is projected to positively surge the demand for bicycle and components over the foreseen year.

As per PMR study, prominent players in the bicycle and components market are focusing on introducing lightweight bicycle and components, coupled with better performance characteristics in all terrains. Moreover, due to the increasing focus on electric mobility by consumers, electric bicycles are gaining traction. Prominent manufacturers are focusing on introducing such models in order to attract new customers and give a necessary boost to their revenue stream.

Increasing Public Bicycle Rental Programs and Government Initiatives

Bike-sharing programs offer an active mobility option to individuals with an objective to increase cycling, reduce congestion, and minimize environmental pollution. Also, bicycles available on rent save users’ investments needed to purchase their own bicycles. In addition, users who make a habit of using rental bicycles can be potential buyers in the future to commute over shorter distances.

Request For Methodology of this Report here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/12895

For instance, the Indian government is planning to implement various policies such as ‘Startup India’ and ‘Make in India’, with an objective of enhancing the manufacturing sector and also improving the per capita income of the average Indian consumers. Such policy would further upsurge the development of the bicycle and components market, in addition to benefiting stakeholders. All these factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the bicycle and components market in the Asia Pacific region such as India.

Bicycle and Components Market Competition Analysis

PMR market research report also highlights significant insights of the competitive scenario in the bicycle and components market and numerous strategies of protuberant market participants.

Shimano, Inc.

VELO

Brooks England SRL

Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc.

Speedplay Inc.

Accell Group N.V.

Samchuly Bicycle Co., Ltd.

Strider Sports International, Inc.

Neco Technology Industry Co. Ltd.

LOOK

Crankbrothers

Endura Ltd.

Raj Cycles India Private Limited

Moreover, numerous protuberant participants in the bicycle and components market are implementing tactics and strategies, such as acquisitions, joint ventures, and collaborations to establish their sales and distribution networks worldwide. In addition, many manufactures are also introducing new product range to improve their product portfolios. For instance, In July 2019, VELO launched a new range of products including VELO-Aesthetic saddle and VELO-Leisure saddle.

Know More About What the Report Covers

This market research report examines the impact of various push and pull factors on the growth of bicycle and components market that has been assessed for the period of 2019 – 2029. The study highlights key opportunities and influential market trends shaping the bicycle and components market.

For in-depth competitive analysis, Check Pre-Book here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/12895

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Accuracy and Quality

Our reports strive to offer superior quality reports based on authentic and accurate findings.

Customer Satisfaction

We aim to ensure that our client’s research needs are met with customized, top-of-the-line solutions.

Unmatched Expertise

Our analysts and consultants are among the best in their field and promise to deliver excellent market intelligence.

360-degree Analysis

We leave no stone unturned to give clients an exhaustive coverage of the industry.

Report Highlights:

Shifting Industry dynamics

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected industry size Recent industry trends

Key Competition landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance