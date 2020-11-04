Metal Implants and Medical Alloys Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Upcoming Trends, Segmentation and Forecast to 2020 – 2025

The Global Metal Implants and Medical Alloys Market Research Report 2020 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). It provides an in-depth study of the Metal Implants and Medical Alloys market by using SWOT analysis. This gives a complete analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Key Players in the Global Metal Implants and Medical Alloys Market: Carpenter Technology Corporation, Royal DSM, Johnson Matthey Plc, ATI Specialty Alloys & Components, Ametek Specialty Products, Aperam S.A., QuesTek Innovations LLC, and Fort Wayne Metals, Wright Medical Group, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

According to the AAID (American Academy of Implant Dentistry), approximately 3 million people in the United States have dental implants, and this number is expected to grow by 500,000 annually. Therefore the increasing incidence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, congenital disorders, neuropathic diseases, and osteoarthritis, and the launch of technologically advanced products are the key driving factors in the metal implants and medical alloys market.

Key Market Trends

Orthopedic Segment is Expected to Hold a Major Market Share in the Metal Implants and Medical Alloys Market

The orthopedic segment holds a major market share and is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. Orthopedic implants are thus used to replace the missing joints or bone or to give support to the damaged bone. Orthopedic implants are thus fabricated by using titanium alloys and stainless steel for strength, and plastic coating acts as artificial cartilage.

According to the Arthritis Research UK, it is estimated that around 17.8 million people live with a musculoskeletal condition in the United Kingdom, which is around 28.9% of the total population which leads to high demand for orthopedic implants. However, other factors such as the rising geriatric population, increasing incidence of osteoarthritis are the key driving factors in the orthopedic segment.

Regional Analysis for Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Metal Implants and Medical Alloys market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share in the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America is expected to hold a major market share in the global metal implants and medical alloys market due to the increasing geriatric population in this region.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), by the year 2040, an estimated 78 million (25.9%) adults aged over 18 years will have doctor-diagnosed arthritis. Moreover, the rise in the adoption of advanced technologies in metal implants and medical alloys market and the presence of well-established healthcare facilities are fueling the growth of the overall regional market to a large extent.

