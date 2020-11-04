Vermiculite Mining Market Segmentation, Top Companies, Applications, Comprehensive Research Report and Forecast to 2030

The Global Vermiculite Mining Market Research Report 2020 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). It provides an in-depth study of the Vermiculite Mining market by using SWOT analysis. This gives a complete analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Key Players in the Global Vermiculite Mining Market: Samrec Vermiculite; Virginia Vermiculite Llc; UBM Unio Brasileira de Minerao S.A.; JSC Kovdorsluda

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global vermiculite mining market, accounting for 26% of the market in 2019. Africa was the second largest region accounting for 20% of the global vermiculite mining market. Middle East was the smallest region in the global vermiculite mining market.

Modular components design with 3D printing is being widely used in the mining industry. 3D printing technology enables companies in remote locations to manufacture critical parts onsite as per the requirement, thereby reducing delays due to unplanned maintenance and also eliminates the need for holding inventories. Miners are relying on advanced heavy lift transport to move modular equipment to remote sites. This technology enables miners to construct processing units in low cost factories elsewhere, thus avoiding expensive onsite construction of modular equipment.

The vermiculite mining market consists of sales of vermiculite by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that mine vermiculite, which is used in agriculture, automotive, chemical packaging, construction, fire protection, and other applications.

The global vermiculite mining market is expected to decline from $0.3 billion in 2019 to $0.3 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -9.3%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 17% from 2021 and reach $0.4 billion in 2023.

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Vermiculite Mining market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

