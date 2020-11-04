This global 8K Technology market report is comprehensive and opens a door of international market for the products. This global market report offers research and consulting services focused on achieving competitive leverage, with acquiring and preserving market position as key aims of the program. Client’s needs are understood well by experts leveraging their expertise and strong knowledge base to identify and evaluate competition and chalk out strategic programs, with short-term goals and long-term objectives. This 8K Technology report provides fact-based and penetrating insights from the customers. These insights are often critical to key business processes such as product planning, new product development, distribution route planning and sales force development.

According to the latest research, global demand for 8K Technology Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.86 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 63.81 billion by 2026 , registering a CAGR of 5.57% in the forecast period. Increasing demand for television is driving the market growth.

By Product (Television, Monitor and Notebook, Professional Camera, Projector, Fulldome), End- Use (Consumers, Sports & Entertainment Industry, Medical Industries, Other Industries), Resolution (7680 x 4320 Resolution, 8192 x 8192 Resolution, 8192 x 5120 Resolution, 8192 x 4320 Resolution), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

What are the major market growth drivers?

Increasing demand for television with high resolution is driving the growth of this market

Technological advancement and development in display technology is driving the market growth

Key Market Competitors: 8K Technology Market

Few of the major competitor’s currently working 8K technology market are Panasonic Corporation, CHANGHONG ELECTRIC CO., LTD., ViewSonic Corporation, TP Vision, Ikegami Tsushinki Co., Ltd., TCL CORPORATION, Innolux Corporation, SAMSUNG, LG Display Co., Ltd., Foxconn Electronics Inc., BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd., AU Optronics Corp,, Japan Display Inc., Hisense.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Samsung announced that they will be launching 8K QLED TVs in 60 more countries, after launching it in South Korea. It will be available in sizes from 55 inches to 98 inches and assures that it will provide best image quality. They also have Quantum Processor 8K which enables Artificial Intelligence which stop the lower- quality content to appear.

In January 2019, Sony announced the launch of their Z9G Master Series LCD TVs with 8K resolutions. This new TV comes with special feature which showcase each and every detail of the object in the picture to make the user experience more realistic.

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview

To comprehend Global 8K Technology market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide 8K Technology market is analyzed across major global regions. DBMR also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg}, and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

