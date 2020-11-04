LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Functional Food and Beverage Market Insights and Forecast to 2026“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Functional Food and Beverage market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Functional Food and Beverage market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Functional Food and Beverage market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Coca-Cola, Dannon, General Mills, Kellogg, Kraft Heinz, Nestle, PepsiCo, Red Bul, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, Living Essentials, MONSTER ENERGY (Monster Beverage Corporation), SlimFast, Yakult USA, PowerBar, The Balance Bar Company, T.C. Pharma, Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company Functional Food and Beverage Market Segment by Product Type: , Dairy Products, Bread, Grain, Sports Drinks, Energy Drinks Functional Food and Beverage Market Segment by Application: , Adult, Children, Old Man

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Functional Food and Beverage market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Functional Food and Beverage market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Functional Food and Beverage industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Functional Food and Beverage market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Functional Food and Beverage market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Functional Food and Beverage market

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Functional Food and Beverage Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Functional Food and Beverage Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Functional Food and Beverage Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Dairy Products

1.4.3 Bread

1.4.4 Grain

1.4.5 Sports Drinks

1.4.6 Energy Drinks

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Functional Food and Beverage Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Adult

1.5.3 Children

1.5.4 Old Man

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Functional Food and Beverage Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Functional Food and Beverage Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Functional Food and Beverage Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Functional Food and Beverage, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Functional Food and Beverage Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Functional Food and Beverage Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 3 Global Functional Food and Beverage Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Functional Food and Beverage Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Functional Food and Beverage Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Functional Food and Beverage Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Functional Food and Beverage Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Functional Food and Beverage Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Functional Food and Beverage Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Functional Food and Beverage Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Functional Food and Beverage Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Functional Food and Beverage Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Functional Food and Beverage Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Functional Food and Beverage Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Functional Food and Beverage Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Functional Food and Beverage Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Functional Food and Beverage Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Functional Food and Beverage Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Functional Food and Beverage Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Functional Food and Beverage Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Functional Food and Beverage Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Functional Food and Beverage Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Functional Food and Beverage Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Functional Food and Beverage Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Functional Food and Beverage Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Functional Food and Beverage Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Functional Food and Beverage Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Functional Food and Beverage Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Functional Food and Beverage Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Functional Food and Beverage Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Functional Food and Beverage Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Functional Food and Beverage Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Functional Food and Beverage Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Functional Food and Beverage Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Functional Food and Beverage by Country

6.1.1 North America Functional Food and Beverage Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Functional Food and Beverage Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Functional Food and Beverage Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Functional Food and Beverage Market Facts & Figures by Application 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Functional Food and Beverage by Country

7.1.1 Europe Functional Food and Beverage Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Functional Food and Beverage Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Functional Food and Beverage Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Functional Food and Beverage Market Facts & Figures by Application 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Functional Food and Beverage by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Functional Food and Beverage Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Functional Food and Beverage Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Functional Food and Beverage Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Functional Food and Beverage Market Facts & Figures by Application 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Functional Food and Beverage by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Functional Food and Beverage Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Functional Food and Beverage Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Functional Food and Beverage Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Functional Food and Beverage Market Facts & Figures by Application 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Functional Food and Beverage by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Functional Food and Beverage Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Functional Food and Beverage Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Functional Food and Beverage Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Functional Food and Beverage Market Facts & Figures by Application 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Coca-Cola

11.1.1 Coca-Cola Corporation Information

11.1.2 Coca-Cola Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Coca-Cola Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Coca-Cola Functional Food and Beverage Products Offered

11.1.5 Coca-Cola Related Developments

11.2 Dannon

11.2.1 Dannon Corporation Information

11.2.2 Dannon Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Dannon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Dannon Functional Food and Beverage Products Offered

11.2.5 Dannon Related Developments

11.3 General Mills

11.3.1 General Mills Corporation Information

11.3.2 General Mills Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 General Mills Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 General Mills Functional Food and Beverage Products Offered

11.3.5 General Mills Related Developments

11.4 Kellogg

11.4.1 Kellogg Corporation Information

11.4.2 Kellogg Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Kellogg Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Kellogg Functional Food and Beverage Products Offered

11.4.5 Kellogg Related Developments

11.5 Kraft Heinz

11.5.1 Kraft Heinz Corporation Information

11.5.2 Kraft Heinz Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Kraft Heinz Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Kraft Heinz Functional Food and Beverage Products Offered

11.5.5 Kraft Heinz Related Developments

11.6 Nestle

11.6.1 Nestle Corporation Information

11.6.2 Nestle Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Nestle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Nestle Functional Food and Beverage Products Offered

11.6.5 Nestle Related Developments

11.7 PepsiCo

11.7.1 PepsiCo Corporation Information

11.7.2 PepsiCo Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 PepsiCo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 PepsiCo Functional Food and Beverage Products Offered

11.7.5 PepsiCo Related Developments

11.8 Red Bul

11.8.1 Red Bul Corporation Information

11.8.2 Red Bul Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Red Bul Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Red Bul Functional Food and Beverage Products Offered

11.8.5 Red Bul Related Developments

11.9 Dr. Pepper Snapple Group

11.9.1 Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Corporation Information

11.9.2 Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Functional Food and Beverage Products Offered

11.9.5 Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Related Developments

11.10 Living Essentials

11.10.1 Living Essentials Corporation Information

11.10.2 Living Essentials Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Living Essentials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Living Essentials Functional Food and Beverage Products Offered

11.10.5 Living Essentials Related Developments

11.12 SlimFast

11.12.1 SlimFast Corporation Information

11.12.2 SlimFast Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 SlimFast Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 SlimFast Products Offered

11.12.5 SlimFast Related Developments

11.13 Yakult USA

11.13.1 Yakult USA Corporation Information

11.13.2 Yakult USA Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Yakult USA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Yakult USA Products Offered

11.13.5 Yakult USA Related Developments

11.14 PowerBar

11.14.1 PowerBar Corporation Information

11.14.2 PowerBar Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 PowerBar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 PowerBar Products Offered

11.14.5 PowerBar Related Developments

11.15 The Balance Bar Company

11.15.1 The Balance Bar Company Corporation Information

11.15.2 The Balance Bar Company Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 The Balance Bar Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 The Balance Bar Company Products Offered

11.15.5 The Balance Bar Company Related Developments

11.16 T.C. Pharma

11.16.1 T.C. Pharma Corporation Information

11.16.2 T.C. Pharma Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 T.C. Pharma Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 T.C. Pharma Products Offered

11.16.5 T.C. Pharma Related Developments

11.17 Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company

11.17.1 Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company Corporation Information

11.17.2 Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company Description and Business Overview

11.17.3 Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company Products Offered

11.17.5 Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company Related Developments 12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Functional Food and Beverage Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Functional Food and Beverage Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Functional Food and Beverage Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Functional Food and Beverage Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Functional Food and Beverage Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Functional Food and Beverage Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Functional Food and Beverage Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Functional Food and Beverage Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Functional Food and Beverage Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Functional Food and Beverage Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Functional Food and Beverage Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Functional Food and Beverage Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Functional Food and Beverage Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Functional Food and Beverage Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Functional Food and Beverage Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Functional Food and Beverage Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Functional Food and Beverage Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Functional Food and Beverage Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Functional Food and Beverage Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Functional Food and Beverage Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Functional Food and Beverage Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Functional Food and Beverage Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Functional Food and Beverage Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Functional Food and Beverage Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Functional Food and Beverage Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

