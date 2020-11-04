Avonhead Beauty Spa and Skin Clinic Rated The Best In Christchurch – Lovoir Skin Body & Beauty

Lovoir Skin Body & Beauty has been rated as the Best Beauty Salon, Therapy & Day Spa in Avonhead, Christchurch. It continues to receive five-star reviews.

A beauty spa and skin clinic in Avonhead, Christchurch has been rated by its customers as one of the best in their field. Lovoir Skin Body & Beauty which prides itself on their knowledge and expertise provides comprehensive skin, beauty, and body therapy service.

Since being launched, Lovoir Skin Body & Beauty has become one of the most rated in the Christchurch area. Customers have commented as soon as they enter the premises of Lovoir Skin Body & Beauty they feel like the most important person and the world, and when they leave, they feel rejuvenated.

Lovoir Skin Body & Beauty offers an extensive range of non-invasive treatments using modern technology and creativity in a relaxed environment. Those services include but and not limited to relaxation facials, skin therapy facials, hair removal, eye enhancements, tanning and makeup, massage, and many more services. The beauty experts also offer a range of spa packages that are perfect for birthday presents, special or corporate gifts.

One of the Lovoir Spa’s most popular offerings is the Total Body Treat. This is an ideal gift for a loved one, or for someone to treat themselves. When asked to explain about the treatment, a spokeswoman for Lovoir Skin Body & Beauty replied:

“The treatment starts with a full-body Lalicious sugar scrub and butter application. While your freshly polished body is cocooned and soaks in the nourishment; enjoy a rejuvenating and rehydrating Janesce Facial. Our clients really love this treatment.”

The team at Avonhead Beauty Spa and Skin Clinic are extremely passionate about their clients and their health and wellbeing requirements. Lovoir Skin Body & Beauty continues to look for new ways and new treatments and innovative technologies to provide its clients with the best possible service.

To learn more about Lovoir Skin Body & Beauty and to see the large range of services they provide, and to understand why they are rated as the best in their field, please visit https://www.lovoirbeauty.com

About Lovoir Skin Body & Beauty

Lovoir Skin Body & Beauty is a well-known and highly rated company that provides skin, body, and beauty treatment.

Media Contact

Company Name: Lovoir Skin Body & Beauty

Contact Person: Media Relations

Phone: 03 358 8410

City: Avonhead

State: Christchurch

Country: New Zealand

Website: https://www.lovoirbeauty.com