China Ebola Treatment Market and Forecast 2020-2026

Ebola viral infection was first observed in The Democratic Republic of Congo (named after a river called Zaire) in 1976. Ebola is a viral disease which frequently causes lethal haemorrhagic fever in humans.

The harmful consequences of Ebola viral infection are that the viruses can be used as potential biological weapon. The symptoms of Ebola viral infection include sudden onset of fever, sore throat, headaches, extreme tiredness, vomiting, skin rash, muscular pain, etc. Ebola virus causes haemorrhagic fever which may lead to internal or external bleeding. The symptoms appear anywhere from 2 to 21 days after exposure to Ebola, though the average is 8 to 10 days. Diagnostic tests are now being done by ELISA (Antigen-capture enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay), Polymerase Chain Reaction, Virus Location, IgM Elisa and Immunohistochemistry testing. Few vaccines and medical treatments for Ebola are in pipeline and due to the absence of effective treatments, the pharmaceutical companies now have big opportunities in the market globally. As per WHO, several care rehydration methods are adopted with fluid injection orally and other treatments are also taken care of which improves the survival rate. Top drug companies such as Hemispherx Biopharma, Biochryst Pharmaceuticals, Nano Vircides, Serepata Therapeutics, NewLink Genetics and Mapp Biopharmaceuticals are among the key players in the global Ebola treatment market and are conducting trials on a set of experimental drugs.

The China Ebola treatment market growth is driven by the increasing incidence rates of Ebola viral infection and Ebola outbreaks. As per WHO, U.S. & U.K. governments, availability of different treatment procedures to treat Ebola is expected to drive the Ebola viral disease market growth during the forecast period. The Ebola treatment market also includes therapies for those who already have Ebola, and vaccines to prevent the deadly virus. Various drug companies and regulators in the U.S. are taking a two-pronged approach in finding a way to treat the virus. Approval of vaccines are taking a longer time but when vaccines undergo trials, adoption and availability could be a limiting factor for global Ebola treatment market growth.

Ebola Treatment Breakdown Data by Type

Vaccine (Under Trials)

Drugs (Under Trials)

Ebola Treatment Breakdown Data by Application

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centres

Specialized Clinics

Army Camps (Veteran Facilities)

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Ebola Treatment market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The following players are covered in this report:

Arbutus Biopharma

GlaxoSmithKline

Johnson & Johnson Services

Hemispherx Biopharma

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

NanoViricides

NewLink Genetics

Chimerix

Sarepta Therapeutics

Mapp Biopharmaceutical

