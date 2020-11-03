Vacuum Mixing Devices Market Size, Share, Growth Rate, Industry Analysis and Global Forecast – 2028

Bone cement also known as polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) is highly used for implant fixation procedures in various trauma and orthopedic surgeries to anchor artificial joints. According to the Orthopedic Statistics and Demographics, 7 million Americans require orthopedic surgery treatments every year and the most common sub-specialty includes joint replacement. Joint replacements require fixation, which needs vacuum-mixing devices. Bone cement is filled in the elastic zone between the prosthesis and the bone for fixation. Bone cement is also used for certain dental surgeries. Vacuum-mixing devices used to mix the bone cement for these procedures. Vacuum-mixing devices allow standardized mixing of the cement to form bone cement. Vacuum-mixing devices are highly used for cement-based arthroplasty procedures. Efficiency of a vacuum-mixing device depends upon the ability to mix all viscosities of the polymethyl methacrylate bone cement.

Vacuum-Mixing Devices Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing incidence of orthopedic, trauma and dental surgeries is driving the market for vacuum-mixing devices. Increase in geriatric population leading to increase in number of joint replacement and denture procedures is also expected to drive the market for vacuum-mixing devices over the forecast period. Technological advancements in vacuum-mixing devices is making it more capable to mix low as well as high viscosity bone cement, which also is expected to drive the market for vacuum-mixing devices over the forecast period. However, high prices associated with orthopedic procedures, especially implant fixation procedures and lack of awareness of the device in the market might hinder the growth of the vacuum-mixing devices market over the forecast period. Certain government regulations regarding the mix of the bone cement might also affect the growth of the vacuum-mixing devices market. Also, certain adverse events such as infection, implantation syndrome and loss of function after the use of bone cements might also hinder the market growth over the forecast period.

Vacuum-Mixing Devices Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the vacuum-mixing devicesmarket has been segmented on the basis of product type, end users and geography.

On the basis of Product type, the vacuum-mixing devices market is segmented as:

Bench Top Vacuum-Mixing Devices

Portable Vacuum-Mixing Devices

On the basis of end users, the vacuum-mixing devices market is segmented as:

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hospitals

Research Institutes

Specialized Clinics

Others

On the basis of geography, the vacuum-mixing devices market is segmented as:

North- America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia-Pacific excluding China & Japan

China

Japan

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Vacuum-Mixing Devices Market: Overview

The global vacuum-mixing devices market is expected to grow significantly owing to the increase in incidence and prevalence of joint and bone surgeries. Rising unhealthy lifestyle leading to obesity is also leading to the growth of the vacuum-mixing devices market. Increase in ageing complaining about joint-related ailments leading to joint surgeries is also anticipated to contribute to the vacuum-mixing devices market. By end users, the hospitals is expected to dominate the vacuum-mixing devices market attributing to high feasibility and government support for government-funded hospitals. Vacuum-mixing device manufacturers are focusing on research and development for developing improved mixers with wide viscosity ranges and easy unloading.

Vacuum-Mixing Devices Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the vacuum-mixing devices market is divided into eight regions viz. North America, Asia Pacific excluding China & Japan, China, Japan, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin America and Middle-East & Africa. The North America vacuum-mixing devices market is expected to witness significant growth because of high rate of installations and adoption rate, as well as developed healthcare facilities and increased expenditure. The incidence of orthopedic surgery cases is increasing, which also contributes to the share in the region. The Europe vacuum-mixing devices market is also expected to grow at a significant rate due to increase in geriatric population and improved product range of the vacuum-mixing devices. The Asia-Pacific vacuum-mixing devices market is projected to grow at a moderate rate due to lack awareness regarding the benefits of vacuum-mixing devices and low healthcare expenditure.

Vacuum-Mixing Devices Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the key participants in the global vacuum-mixing devices market identified across the value chain includeZimmer Biomet, Heraeus Holding, Stryker, MDM Medical ltd., DJO Global, Murray; William M., Summit Medical, Ltd., Amplitude, Corin, Merit Medical Systems, Baumer and Synimed Synergie Ingénierie Médicale S.A.R.L.

