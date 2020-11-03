Global automatic emergency braking market is expected to rise to register a healthy CAGR of 14.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Businesses Segmentation of Automatic Emergency Braking Market:

By Brake (Disc, Drum), Vehicle (ICE, Electric &Hybrid Vehicle),

Technology (Crash Imminent Braking, Dynamic Brake Support, Forward Collision Warning),

Type (Low Speed AEB System, High Speed AEB System, Pedestrians AEB System),

Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Automatic Emergency Braking Regional Analysis Includes:

– Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

– Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

– North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

– South America (Brazil etc.)

– The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

