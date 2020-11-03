Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Market Growth And Market Share by 2026| Motorola Solutions, Relm Wireless (BK Technologies), Raytheon

“

The report titled Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Land Mobile Radio (LMR) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Land Mobile Radio (LMR) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Report Are: Motorola Solutions, Relm Wireless (BK Technologies), Raytheon, Thales, JVC Kenwood, Harris Corporation, Hytera, Icom, Leonardo SpA, Simoco, Codan Radio, Tait Communications, Neolink

Market Segmentation by Product: 40MHz – 174MHz (VHF), 200MHz – 512MHz (UHF), 700MHz – 1000MHz (SHF), The segment of 200MHz – 512MHz (UHF) holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 62%.

Market Segmentation by Application: , Public Safety, Military, Aerospace, Marine, Construction, Mining, Telecommunications, Other, The public safety holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 35% of the market share.

The Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Land Mobile Radio (LMR) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Land Mobile Radio (LMR) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Market Overview

1.1 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Product Overview

1.2 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 40MHz – 174MHz (VHF)

1.2.2 200MHz – 512MHz (UHF)

1.2.3 700MHz – 1000MHz (SHF)

1.3 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Industry

1.5.1.1 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Land Mobile Radio (LMR) as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) by Application

4.1 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Segment by Application

4.1.1 Public Safety

4.1.2 Military

4.1.3 Aerospace

4.1.4 Marine

4.1.5 Construction

4.1.6 Mining

4.1.7 Telecommunications

4.1.8 Other

4.2 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Land Mobile Radio (LMR) by Application

4.5.2 Europe Land Mobile Radio (LMR) by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Land Mobile Radio (LMR) by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Land Mobile Radio (LMR) by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Land Mobile Radio (LMR) by Application 5 North America Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Business

10.1 Motorola Solutions

10.1.1 Motorola Solutions Corporation Information

10.1.2 Motorola Solutions Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Motorola Solutions Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Motorola Solutions Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Products Offered

10.1.5 Motorola Solutions Recent Development

10.2 Relm Wireless (BK Technologies)

10.2.1 Relm Wireless (BK Technologies) Corporation Information

10.2.2 Relm Wireless (BK Technologies) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Relm Wireless (BK Technologies) Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Motorola Solutions Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Products Offered

10.2.5 Relm Wireless (BK Technologies) Recent Development

10.3 Raytheon

10.3.1 Raytheon Corporation Information

10.3.2 Raytheon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Raytheon Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Raytheon Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Products Offered

10.3.5 Raytheon Recent Development

10.4 Thales

10.4.1 Thales Corporation Information

10.4.2 Thales Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Thales Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Thales Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Products Offered

10.4.5 Thales Recent Development

10.5 JVC Kenwood

10.5.1 JVC Kenwood Corporation Information

10.5.2 JVC Kenwood Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 JVC Kenwood Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 JVC Kenwood Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Products Offered

10.5.5 JVC Kenwood Recent Development

10.6 Harris Corporation

10.6.1 Harris Corporation Corporation Information

10.6.2 Harris Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Harris Corporation Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Harris Corporation Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Products Offered

10.6.5 Harris Corporation Recent Development

10.7 Hytera

10.7.1 Hytera Corporation Information

10.7.2 Hytera Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Hytera Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Hytera Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Products Offered

10.7.5 Hytera Recent Development

10.8 Icom

10.8.1 Icom Corporation Information

10.8.2 Icom Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Icom Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Icom Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Products Offered

10.8.5 Icom Recent Development

10.9 Leonardo SpA

10.9.1 Leonardo SpA Corporation Information

10.9.2 Leonardo SpA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Leonardo SpA Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Leonardo SpA Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Products Offered

10.9.5 Leonardo SpA Recent Development

10.10 Simoco

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Simoco Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Simoco Recent Development

10.11 Codan Radio

10.11.1 Codan Radio Corporation Information

10.11.2 Codan Radio Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Codan Radio Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Codan Radio Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Products Offered

10.11.5 Codan Radio Recent Development

10.12 Tait Communications

10.12.1 Tait Communications Corporation Information

10.12.2 Tait Communications Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Tait Communications Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Tait Communications Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Products Offered

10.12.5 Tait Communications Recent Development

10.13 Neolink

10.13.1 Neolink Corporation Information

10.13.2 Neolink Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Neolink Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Neolink Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Products Offered

10.13.5 Neolink Recent Development 11 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

