Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Growth and Share Analysis by 2026| Luitpold Pharmaceuticals, Luitpold Pharmaceuticals (Daiichi Sankyo), Endo International

The report titled Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Report Are: Luitpold Pharmaceuticals, Luitpold Pharmaceuticals (Daiichi Sankyo), Endo International, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Sanofi-Aventis, Jamieson, Teva (Actavis), Merck, Mylan, Bayer HealthCare, Pfizer, ANGELINI, Biological E, CCEPCD, Huaxin Pharmaceutical

Market Segmentation by Product: Cyanocobalamin Injection, Cyanocobalamin Oral, Cyanocobalamin Spray

Market Segmentation by Application: , Hospitals, Clinics, Others

The Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Overview

1.1 Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Product Overview

1.2 Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Cyanocobalamin Injection

1.2.2 Cyanocobalamin Oral

1.2.3 Cyanocobalamin Spray

1.3 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Industry

1.5.1.1 Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) by Application

4.1 Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Segment by Application

4.1.1 Hospitals

4.1.2 Clinics

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) by Application

4.5.2 Europe Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) by Application 5 North America Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Business

10.1 Luitpold Pharmaceuticals

10.1.1 Luitpold Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information

10.1.2 Luitpold Pharmaceuticals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Luitpold Pharmaceuticals Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Luitpold Pharmaceuticals Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Products Offered

10.1.5 Luitpold Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

10.2 Luitpold Pharmaceuticals (Daiichi Sankyo)

10.2.1 Luitpold Pharmaceuticals (Daiichi Sankyo) Corporation Information

10.2.2 Luitpold Pharmaceuticals (Daiichi Sankyo) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Luitpold Pharmaceuticals (Daiichi Sankyo) Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Luitpold Pharmaceuticals Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Products Offered

10.2.5 Luitpold Pharmaceuticals (Daiichi Sankyo) Recent Development

10.3 Endo International

10.3.1 Endo International Corporation Information

10.3.2 Endo International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Endo International Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Endo International Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Products Offered

10.3.5 Endo International Recent Development

10.4 Bristol-Myers Squibb

10.4.1 Bristol-Myers Squibb Corporation Information

10.4.2 Bristol-Myers Squibb Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Bristol-Myers Squibb Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Bristol-Myers Squibb Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Products Offered

10.4.5 Bristol-Myers Squibb Recent Development

10.5 Sanofi-Aventis

10.5.1 Sanofi-Aventis Corporation Information

10.5.2 Sanofi-Aventis Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Sanofi-Aventis Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Sanofi-Aventis Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Products Offered

10.5.5 Sanofi-Aventis Recent Development

10.6 Jamieson

10.6.1 Jamieson Corporation Information

10.6.2 Jamieson Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Jamieson Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Jamieson Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Products Offered

10.6.5 Jamieson Recent Development

10.7 Teva (Actavis)

10.7.1 Teva (Actavis) Corporation Information

10.7.2 Teva (Actavis) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Teva (Actavis) Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Teva (Actavis) Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Products Offered

10.7.5 Teva (Actavis) Recent Development

10.8 Merck

10.8.1 Merck Corporation Information

10.8.2 Merck Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Merck Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Merck Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Products Offered

10.8.5 Merck Recent Development

10.9 Mylan

10.9.1 Mylan Corporation Information

10.9.2 Mylan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Mylan Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Mylan Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Products Offered

10.9.5 Mylan Recent Development

10.10 Bayer HealthCare

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Bayer HealthCare Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Bayer HealthCare Recent Development

10.11 Pfizer

10.11.1 Pfizer Corporation Information

10.11.2 Pfizer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Pfizer Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Pfizer Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Products Offered

10.11.5 Pfizer Recent Development

10.12 ANGELINI

10.12.1 ANGELINI Corporation Information

10.12.2 ANGELINI Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 ANGELINI Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 ANGELINI Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Products Offered

10.12.5 ANGELINI Recent Development

10.13 Biological E

10.13.1 Biological E Corporation Information

10.13.2 Biological E Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Biological E Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Biological E Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Products Offered

10.13.5 Biological E Recent Development

10.14 CCEPCD

10.14.1 CCEPCD Corporation Information

10.14.2 CCEPCD Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 CCEPCD Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 CCEPCD Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Products Offered

10.14.5 CCEPCD Recent Development

10.15 Huaxin Pharmaceutical

10.15.1 Huaxin Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

10.15.2 Huaxin Pharmaceutical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Huaxin Pharmaceutical Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Huaxin Pharmaceutical Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Products Offered

10.15.5 Huaxin Pharmaceutical Recent Development 11 Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

