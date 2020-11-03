Sex Toys Market Size, Growth Factor,Analysis and Forecast by 2026| Reckitt Benckiser (Durex), LELO, Doc Johnson

“

The report titled Global Sex Toys Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Sex Toys market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Sex Toys market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Sex Toys market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Sex Toys market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Sex Toys report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart)

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1534138/global-sex-toys-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Sex Toys report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Sex Toys market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Sex Toys market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Sex Toys market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Sex Toys market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Sex Toys market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Report Are: Reckitt Benckiser (Durex), LELO, Doc Johnson, Church & Dwight (Trojan), We-Vibe, Lovehoney, LifeStyles Healthcare, Lover Health, Nanma Manufacturing Company, Tantus, Leten, Fun Factory, BMS Factory, Beate Uhse, Aneros Company, Jimmyjane, Luvu Brands (Liberator), Pipedream Product, California Exotic Novelties, Bad Dragon, Nalone, Happy Valley, Crystal Delights

Market Segmentation by Product: Adult Vibrators, Dildos, Butt Plugs, Male Masturbators, Massagers, Erection Rings, Others, Adult vibrators and dildos are the most used type in 2019, with about 36.23% and 28.04% market share.

Market Segmentation by Application: , Online Stores, Retail Outlets, Specialty Stores, 47.8% of the sex toys market is consumed in specialty stores in 2019, accounted for largest market share.

The Sex Toys Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Sex Toys market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Sex Toys market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Sex Toys market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Sex Toys industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Sex Toys market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Sex Toys market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Sex Toys market?

Request for customization in Report:

https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1534138/global-sex-toys-market

Table of Contents:

1 Sex Toys Market Overview

1.1 Sex Toys Product Overview

1.2 Sex Toys Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Adult Vibrators

1.2.2 Dildos

1.2.3 Butt Plugs

1.2.4 Male Masturbators

1.2.5 Massagers

1.2.6 Erection Rings

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Global Sex Toys Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Sex Toys Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Sex Toys Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Sex Toys Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Sex Toys Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Sex Toys Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Sex Toys Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Sex Toys Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Sex Toys Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Sex Toys Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Sex Toys Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Sex Toys Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Sex Toys Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Sex Toys Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Sex Toys Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Sex Toys Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Sex Toys Industry

1.5.1.1 Sex Toys Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Sex Toys Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Sex Toys Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Sex Toys Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Sex Toys Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Sex Toys Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Sex Toys Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Sex Toys Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Sex Toys Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Sex Toys Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Sex Toys Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Sex Toys as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Sex Toys Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Sex Toys Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Sex Toys Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Sex Toys Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Sex Toys Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Sex Toys Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Sex Toys Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Sex Toys Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Sex Toys Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Sex Toys Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Sex Toys Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Sex Toys Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Sex Toys Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Sex Toys Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Sex Toys Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Sex Toys Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Sex Toys Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Sex Toys Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Sex Toys Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Sex Toys Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Sex Toys Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Sex Toys Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Sex Toys Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Sex Toys Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Sex Toys Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Sex Toys by Application

4.1 Sex Toys Segment by Application

4.1.1 Online Stores

4.1.2 Retail Outlets

4.1.3 Specialty Stores

4.2 Global Sex Toys Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Sex Toys Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Sex Toys Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Sex Toys Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Sex Toys by Application

4.5.2 Europe Sex Toys by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Sex Toys by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Sex Toys by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Sex Toys by Application 5 North America Sex Toys Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Sex Toys Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Sex Toys Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Sex Toys Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Sex Toys Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Sex Toys Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Sex Toys Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Sex Toys Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Sex Toys Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Sex Toys Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Sex Toys Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Sex Toys Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Sex Toys Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Sex Toys Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Sex Toys Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Sex Toys Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Sex Toys Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Sex Toys Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Sex Toys Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Sex Toys Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sex Toys Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Sex Toys Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Sex Toys Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Sex Toys Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Sex Toys Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Sex Toys Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Sex Toys Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Sex Toys Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Sex Toys Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Sex Toys Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Sex Toys Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Sex Toys Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Sex Toys Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Sex Toys Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Sex Toys Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Sex Toys Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Sex Toys Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Sex Toys Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Sex Toys Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Sex Toys Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Sex Toys Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Sex Toys Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Sex Toys Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Sex Toys Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Sex Toys Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Sex Toys Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Sex Toys Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Sex Toys Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Sex Toys Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Sex Toys Business

10.1 Reckitt Benckiser (Durex)

10.1.1 Reckitt Benckiser (Durex) Corporation Information

10.1.2 Reckitt Benckiser (Durex) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Reckitt Benckiser (Durex) Sex Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Reckitt Benckiser (Durex) Sex Toys Products Offered

10.1.5 Reckitt Benckiser (Durex) Recent Development

10.2 LELO

10.2.1 LELO Corporation Information

10.2.2 LELO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 LELO Sex Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Reckitt Benckiser (Durex) Sex Toys Products Offered

10.2.5 LELO Recent Development

10.3 Doc Johnson

10.3.1 Doc Johnson Corporation Information

10.3.2 Doc Johnson Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Doc Johnson Sex Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Doc Johnson Sex Toys Products Offered

10.3.5 Doc Johnson Recent Development

10.4 Church & Dwight (Trojan)

10.4.1 Church & Dwight (Trojan) Corporation Information

10.4.2 Church & Dwight (Trojan) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Church & Dwight (Trojan) Sex Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Church & Dwight (Trojan) Sex Toys Products Offered

10.4.5 Church & Dwight (Trojan) Recent Development

10.5 We-Vibe

10.5.1 We-Vibe Corporation Information

10.5.2 We-Vibe Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 We-Vibe Sex Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 We-Vibe Sex Toys Products Offered

10.5.5 We-Vibe Recent Development

10.6 Lovehoney

10.6.1 Lovehoney Corporation Information

10.6.2 Lovehoney Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Lovehoney Sex Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Lovehoney Sex Toys Products Offered

10.6.5 Lovehoney Recent Development

10.7 LifeStyles Healthcare

10.7.1 LifeStyles Healthcare Corporation Information

10.7.2 LifeStyles Healthcare Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 LifeStyles Healthcare Sex Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 LifeStyles Healthcare Sex Toys Products Offered

10.7.5 LifeStyles Healthcare Recent Development

10.8 Lover Health

10.8.1 Lover Health Corporation Information

10.8.2 Lover Health Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Lover Health Sex Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Lover Health Sex Toys Products Offered

10.8.5 Lover Health Recent Development

10.9 Nanma Manufacturing Company

10.9.1 Nanma Manufacturing Company Corporation Information

10.9.2 Nanma Manufacturing Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Nanma Manufacturing Company Sex Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Nanma Manufacturing Company Sex Toys Products Offered

10.9.5 Nanma Manufacturing Company Recent Development

10.10 Tantus

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Sex Toys Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Tantus Sex Toys Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Tantus Recent Development

10.11 Leten

10.11.1 Leten Corporation Information

10.11.2 Leten Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Leten Sex Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Leten Sex Toys Products Offered

10.11.5 Leten Recent Development

10.12 Fun Factory

10.12.1 Fun Factory Corporation Information

10.12.2 Fun Factory Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Fun Factory Sex Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Fun Factory Sex Toys Products Offered

10.12.5 Fun Factory Recent Development

10.13 BMS Factory

10.13.1 BMS Factory Corporation Information

10.13.2 BMS Factory Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 BMS Factory Sex Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 BMS Factory Sex Toys Products Offered

10.13.5 BMS Factory Recent Development

10.14 Beate Uhse

10.14.1 Beate Uhse Corporation Information

10.14.2 Beate Uhse Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Beate Uhse Sex Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Beate Uhse Sex Toys Products Offered

10.14.5 Beate Uhse Recent Development

10.15 Aneros Company

10.15.1 Aneros Company Corporation Information

10.15.2 Aneros Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Aneros Company Sex Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Aneros Company Sex Toys Products Offered

10.15.5 Aneros Company Recent Development

10.16 Jimmyjane

10.16.1 Jimmyjane Corporation Information

10.16.2 Jimmyjane Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Jimmyjane Sex Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Jimmyjane Sex Toys Products Offered

10.16.5 Jimmyjane Recent Development

10.17 Luvu Brands (Liberator)

10.17.1 Luvu Brands (Liberator) Corporation Information

10.17.2 Luvu Brands (Liberator) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Luvu Brands (Liberator) Sex Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Luvu Brands (Liberator) Sex Toys Products Offered

10.17.5 Luvu Brands (Liberator) Recent Development

10.18 Pipedream Product

10.18.1 Pipedream Product Corporation Information

10.18.2 Pipedream Product Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Pipedream Product Sex Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Pipedream Product Sex Toys Products Offered

10.18.5 Pipedream Product Recent Development

10.19 California Exotic Novelties

10.19.1 California Exotic Novelties Corporation Information

10.19.2 California Exotic Novelties Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 California Exotic Novelties Sex Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 California Exotic Novelties Sex Toys Products Offered

10.19.5 California Exotic Novelties Recent Development

10.20 Bad Dragon

10.20.1 Bad Dragon Corporation Information

10.20.2 Bad Dragon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Bad Dragon Sex Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Bad Dragon Sex Toys Products Offered

10.20.5 Bad Dragon Recent Development

10.21 Nalone

10.21.1 Nalone Corporation Information

10.21.2 Nalone Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 Nalone Sex Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Nalone Sex Toys Products Offered

10.21.5 Nalone Recent Development

10.22 Happy Valley

10.22.1 Happy Valley Corporation Information

10.22.2 Happy Valley Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.22.3 Happy Valley Sex Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 Happy Valley Sex Toys Products Offered

10.22.5 Happy Valley Recent Development

10.23 Crystal Delights

10.23.1 Crystal Delights Corporation Information

10.23.2 Crystal Delights Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.23.3 Crystal Delights Sex Toys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.23.4 Crystal Delights Sex Toys Products Offered

10.23.5 Crystal Delights Recent Development 11 Sex Toys Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Sex Toys Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Sex Toys Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.