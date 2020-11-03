Tumor transcriptomics market is expected to witness the growth at a CAGR of 15.4% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing awareness amongst the physicians and patients regarding the benefits associated with channelizing the sequencing methods and the treatments can be drawn from the transcriptomics methods to solve the problem of cancer is expected to grow the demand of tumor transcriptomics market.

Tumor Transcriptomics market report provides an orderly estimation of the key challenges in terms of sales, export/import, or revenue that any business may have to face in the coming years.

The major players covered in the tumor transcriptomics market report are Agilent Technologies, Inc.,

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG,

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.,

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY,

Fluidigm Corporation,

Illumina, Inc.,

10x Genomics.,

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.,

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.,

Promega Corporation,

QIAGEN,

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Tumor Transcriptomics Market Development in 2019

In February 2019, Caris Life Sciences announced the discovery of MI Transcriptome which has helped this solution by enhancing whole transcriptome sequencing while providing information related to the RNA of the patients.

Global Tumor Transcriptomics Market Drivers:

The growing awareness amongst the physicians and patients regarding the benefits associated with channelizing the sequencing methods and the treatments can be drawn from the transcriptomics methods to solve the problem of cancer is expected to grow the demand of tumor transcriptomics market.

During the time of market growth some of the factors may hinder the market growth likely, high capital investment, poor regulatory and reimbursement scenario and slow implementation of technology.

To overcome certain challenges, gradual adoption of single cell sequencing and growing need for point-of-care diagnostics will act as the budding opportunity for the market growth.

Segmentation:Global Tumor Transcriptomics Market

Tumor Transcriptomics Market By Tumor Type

(Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Melanoma, Others),

Tumor Transcriptomics Market By Technology

(Microarray, Real-Time Quantitative, Polymerase Chain Reaction (Q-PCR), Sequencing Technologies),

Tumor Transcriptomics Market By Product

(Consumables, Instrument, Others),

Tumor Transcriptomics Market By Application

(Diagnostics and Disease Profiling, Drug Discovery, Others),

Tumor Transcriptomics Market By Country

(U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

