Global Coronavirus Testing Market Projected to Witness a Measurable Downturn; COVID-19 Outbreak Remains a Threat to Growth in the Near Future

A recent market study published by Future Market Insights (FMI) on the Coronavirus Testing Market offers global industry analysis for 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment for 2020-2030. The report consists of a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. On conducting thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of the market, growth prospects of the market are obtained with utmost precision.

The report features unique and salient factors that may make a huge impact on the development of the Coronavirus Testing Market during the forecast period. It can help market players modify their manufacturing and marketing strategies to envisage maximum growth in the market in the years to come. The report provides detailed information about the current and future growth prospects of the market in the most comprehensive way for better understanding of readers.

Key Segments of Coronavirus Testing Market

FMI’s study on the market offers information divided into four important segments— Drug Class, Route of Administration, Application, and Region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about the important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Product Type Instruments

Test Kits

Reagents and Consumables Sample Type Oropharyngeal & Nasopharyngeal Swabs

Blood

Urine

Others Technology PCR

ELISA

POC Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

The report commences with the executive summary of the Coronavirus Testing Market report, which includes the snapshot of key findings and statistics. It also includes the market value (US$ million) estimates of the leading segments of the market and the key trends impacting the market.

Chapter 2 – Market Overview

Readers can find detailed taxonomy and product definition of the Coronavirus Testing Market in this chapter, which will help them understand basics of Coronavirus Testing.

Chapter 3 – Key Market Trends

This section highlights the key trends impacting the market, which will help readers understand the current trends and their impact on market growth.

Chapter 4 – Key Success Factors

This chapter explains the key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the market during the forecast period. It also highlights the major forecast factors that will shape market growth. Besides, it provides key dynamics of the market, which include the drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

This chapter is expected to enable readers understand the factors that are propelling the growth of the market, as well as those likely to hamper the growth. The opportunity analysis for the Coronavirus Testing Market will help readers understand the market opportunities, based on which they can plan their strategies.

In addition, this section provides the current and expected impact of Covid-19 on the market.

Chapter 5 – Global Coronavirus Testing Market (Volume in Units) Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the market during the forecast period along with the historical market and opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute opportunity for the current year (2020), and an incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2020–2030) – both – volume-wise.

Chapter 6 – Global Coronavirus Testing Market – Pricing Analysis

This chapter throws light on pricing break-up, both – at the manufacturer level and distributor level. The average pricing benchmark that has been set is also looked into.

Chapter 7 – Global Coronavirus Testing Market Demand (Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the market during the forecast period along with the historical market and opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute opportunity for the current year (2020), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2020–2030).

Chapter 8 – Market Background

This chapter gives information about COVID-19 crisis impact analysis that comprises current COVID-19 statistics and probable future impact, impact on GDP of individual key countries, segment wise impact, quarter-wise forecast, and projected recovery quarter. In addition, it includes drivers and restraints of the market. Plus, there are macroeconomic factors and various opportunities listed for the Coronavirus Testing Market.

Chapter 9 – Global Coronavirus Testing Market Analysis (2015-2019) and Forecast (2020-2030), By Product Type

Based on product type, the market is segmented into Instruments, Test Kits (Rapid test Kits, Array-based Test Kits), Reagents and Consumables. In this chapter, readers can find a detailed analysis of the market by different classes of drugs regarding Coronavirus Testing and their growth over the forecast period.

Chapter 10 – Global Coronavirus Testing Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030, By Sample Type

Based on end-user, the market spans Oropharyngeal & Nasopharyngeal Swabs, Blood, Urine, and Others. In this chapter, readers can find information on market attractiveness based on end-user.

Chapter 11 – Global Coronavirus Testing Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030, By Technology

Based on technology, the market consists of PCR, ELISA, and POC. Readers could find information about market attractiveness in this regard.

Chapter 12 – Global Coronavirus Testing Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030, By End-User

Based on end-user, the market comprises hospitals, specialty clinics, diagnostics centers, pathology laboratories, and research institutes. The readers can find market attractiveness in this regard.

Chapter 13 – Global Coronavirus Testing Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030, By Region

This chapter explains how the market will grow across various regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 14 – North America Coronavirus Testing Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of North America’s Coronavirus Testing Market along with the country-wise assessment including the U.S. and Canada.

Chapter 15 – Latin America Coronavirus Testing Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes the growth prospects of the Coronavirus Testing Market in Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America. Readers can find thorough information about the growth parameters of the Latin America’s Coronavirus Testing Market during 2020-2030.

Chapter 16 –Europe Coronavirus Testing Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

Important growth prospects of the Coronavirus Testing Market based on product type, form, source, application in the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, BENELUX, and Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 17 – South Asia Coronavirus Testing Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and the rest of South Asia are the leading countries/regions in South Asia that are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the South Asia’s Coronavirus Testing Market. In this chapter, readers can find thorough information about the growth parameters of the South Asia’s Coronavirus Testing Market during 2030.

Chapter 18 – East Asia Coronavirus Testing Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

Detailed information about factors such as incremental opportunity, Y-O-Y growth, and regional trends that are impacting the growth of the East Asia’s Coronavirus Testing Market are included in this chapter. It also includes the growth prospects of the market in leading East Asian countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea.

Chapter 19 – Oceania Coronavirus Testing Market Analysis 2014–2018 and Forecast 2020–2030

This chapter consists of important parameters that have a huge impact on the growth of the market in Oceania, based on market segmentation, during the forecast period. It also provides an overview of the drivers, restraints, and trends in the Oceania’s Coronavirus Testing Market.

Chapter 20 – MEA Coronavirus Testing Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter provides information on how the market will grow in the major countries in GCC Countries, South Africa, Northern Africa, Turkey, and Rest of MEA during 2020-2030.

Chapter 21 – Key and Emerging Countries Coronavirus Testing Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter provides information about the way the market will grow in the in the emerging economies as well as the key players in the forecast period (2020-2030).

Chapter 22 – Market Structure Analysis

This chapter highlights the tier structure analysis, market concentration analysis, and company share analysis along with sales footprint analysis of key player operating in Coronavirus Testing Market.

Chapter 23 – Competitive Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the leading stakeholders in the Coronavirus Testing Market, along with detailed information about each company, including company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Players featured in the market report include Veredus Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Quidel Corporation, Perkin Elmer, Inc., Neuberg Diagnostics, Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt Ltd., Luminex Corporation, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Hologic Inc., Danaher, Cepheid, bioMérieux SA, Altona Diagnostics GmbH, ALDATU BIOSCIENCES, ADT Biotech Sdn Bhd, Abbott, 1drop Inc.

Chapter 24 – Assumptions and Acronyms Used

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the report.

Chapter 25 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, important qualitative information.