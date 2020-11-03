Hemostats Market Recent Trends, Developments In Manufacturing Technology And Regional Growth Overview

The hemostats market was valued at US$ 2,206.00 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 3,557.41 million by 2027.

Hemostats play a basic and fundamental role during surgical procedures as it enables superior blood loss management. The products have intraoperative and postoperative applications. Hemostats can be used for oozing venous type bleeds, diffusion of raw surface bleeding, bone bleeding, and needle-hole bleeding. The global hemostats market is being driven by factors such as increasing number of surgical procedures, growing focus on blood loss management during surgical procedures with an aim to avoid post-surgical complications and increasing number of government approvals but reluctance of product acceptance due to frequent recalls and lack of reimbursements are anticipated to hinder the hemostats market growth. However, the growing demand for modern healthcare facilities in emerging nations and a growing emphasis on superior surgical outcomes are likely to offer significant opportunities for the growth of the global hemostats market during the forecast period.

The hemostats market, by end-user, is segmented into Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others. In 2019, hospitals & clinics segment captured the largest share in the global hemostats market. A significant market share of the segment and growth is attributed to the increasing number of surgical procedures in hospitals coupled with increasing number of hospitals. Emerging nations across the globe are witnessing increasing number of hospitals. For instance, according to a study published by China National Health and Family Planning Commission, the number of private hospitals in China registered growth of around 97.0% during 2010-2015. Such staggering number of hospitals represents huge potential for adoption of better surgical equipment, which will drive the growth of hospitals in end users segment. Additionally, higher patient preference for hospitals over other healthcare facilities in order to treat chronic conditions are also anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunity for hospital segment in global hemostats market.

The thrombin based hemostats captured the largest share in the global hemostats market. Thrombin based hemostats are considered to be active agents that participate in the coagulation cascade to form fibrin clots and are effective to make an intact coagulation system. Along with superior benefits offered by thrombin based hemostats, an increasing number of product launches and approvals are likely to drive the adoption of thrombin based hemostats, which will in turn fuel the growth of the segment in global hemostats market during the forecast period. For instance, in June 2019, Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson) got FDA approval for its thrombin based hemostat which incorporates superior hemostatic properties. Additionally, increasing the number of research and development activities by market players is also expected to drive the segment growth.

Hemostats Market – By Product

Thrombin Based Hemostats

Combination Hemostats

Gelatin Based Hemostats

Collagen Based Hemostats

Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose Based Hemostats

Hemostats Market – By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Hemostats Market – By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy UK Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India South Korea Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



