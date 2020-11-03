Linear Particle Accelerators Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Key Players MedAustron, Brainlab AG, AccSys Technology

This research report will give you deep insights about the In Linear Particle Accelerators Market and it will also help you in strategic decision making. The final research document is a n exhaustive document comprising of 150 pages. All our reports are usually purchased across industries by Executives, Managers, Senior Managers, Strategy people, Directors, Vice Presidents, CXOs, etc. and help them in understanding about the market trends and analysis, competition, industry landscape, market size, market revenue, forecast, COVID-19 impact analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

A linear particle accelerators are known to have broad range of therapys, in healthcare, linear particle accelerators are used for in the radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer. With advancements in the technology, precise accelerators have been developed that focus more on the damaged cells and tissues by means of radiation. These devices are increasingly being used in radiosurgery, a surgical procedure that removes the tumor in a single session. The best use of this technology is its ability to target larger brain and body cancers that cannot be treated with one session radiosurgery.

1. Laird Technologies

2. Altair Technologies, Inc.

3. AccSys Technology

4. Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

5. MedAustron

6. SORTINE IORT Technologies SpA

7. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

8. Brainlab AG

9. SHINVA MEDICAL INSTRUMENT CO., LTD.

10. Accuray Incorporated

Several viral vectors, recombinant protein, live attenuated virus, and nucleic acid-based vaccines are in pre-clinical development for the treatment of various viral diseases.

As most of the governmental and private funding is diverted toward finding vaccine for Covid-19, there is lack of funding as well as skilled professionals for research of other viral diseases.

The global linear particle accelerators market is segmented on the basis of component, therapy and end user. Based on component, the market is segmented as, robotized positioned table and integrated CT scanner. Based on therapy, the market is segmented as, radio surgery and radiation therapy. Based on end users, the linear particle accelerators market is segmented as, radiology clinics, hospitals and other end users.

Geographically, the report segments the In Linear Particle Accelerators market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Middle East and Africa, South America.

Contribution of each region to the overall market share, along with their growth rate forecast are mentioned in the report.

Total sales and revenue generated by each regional market are illustrated.

