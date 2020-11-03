Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market 2020| Worldwide Industry Share, Size, Gross Margin, Trend, Future Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Player and Forecast Till 2026 | Cree, Infineon, Qorvo

“

The report titled Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Cree, Infineon, Qorvo, Macom, Microchip Technology, Mitsubishi Electric, Efficient Power Conversion, Gan Systems, Nichia, Epistar, Exagan, Visic Technologies., Integra Technologies., Transphorm, Navitas Semiconductor, Samsung, Analog Devices, Panasonic, Texas Instruments

Market Segmentation by Product: OPTO-Semiconductor Devices

GaN Radio Frequency Devices

Power Semiconductors Devices



Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Defense & Aerospace

Information & Communication Technology

Industrial & Power

Others



The Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 OPTO-Semiconductor Devices

1.2.3 GaN Radio Frequency Devices

1.2.4 Power Semiconductors Devices

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Consumer Electronics

1.3.4 Defense & Aerospace

1.3.5 Information & Communication Technology

1.3.6 Industrial & Power

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.3.3.1 Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Manufacturing Base Distribution and Headquarters

2.3.3.2 Manufacturers Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Product Offered

2.3.3.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market

2.4 Key Trends for Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

3.2.3 Global Top Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Production by Regions

4.1 Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 Japan

4.4.1 Japan Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 Japan Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in Japan

4.4.4 Japan Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 China

4.5.1 China Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 China Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in China

4.5.4 China Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 Southeast Asia

4.6.1 Southeast Asia Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 Southeast Asia Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in Southeast Asia

4.6.4 Southeast Asia Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.7 India

4.7.1 India Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Production (2015-2020)

4.7.2 India Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Revenue (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Key Players in India

4.7.4 India Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Latin America

5.5.1 Latin America Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Latin America Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Cree

8.1.1 Cree Corporation Information

8.1.2 Cree Overview

8.1.3 Cree Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Cree Product Description

8.1.5 Cree Related Developments

8.2 Infineon

8.2.1 Infineon Corporation Information

8.2.2 Infineon Overview

8.2.3 Infineon Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Infineon Product Description

8.2.5 Infineon Related Developments

8.3 Qorvo

8.3.1 Qorvo Corporation Information

8.3.2 Qorvo Overview

8.3.3 Qorvo Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Qorvo Product Description

8.3.5 Qorvo Related Developments

8.4 Macom

8.4.1 Macom Corporation Information

8.4.2 Macom Overview

8.4.3 Macom Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Macom Product Description

8.4.5 Macom Related Developments

8.5 Microchip Technology

8.5.1 Microchip Technology Corporation Information

8.5.2 Microchip Technology Overview

8.5.3 Microchip Technology Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Microchip Technology Product Description

8.5.5 Microchip Technology Related Developments

8.6 Mitsubishi Electric

8.6.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Information

8.6.2 Mitsubishi Electric Overview

8.6.3 Mitsubishi Electric Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Mitsubishi Electric Product Description

8.6.5 Mitsubishi Electric Related Developments

8.7 Efficient Power Conversion

8.7.1 Efficient Power Conversion Corporation Information

8.7.2 Efficient Power Conversion Overview

8.7.3 Efficient Power Conversion Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Efficient Power Conversion Product Description

8.7.5 Efficient Power Conversion Related Developments

8.8 Gan Systems

8.8.1 Gan Systems Corporation Information

8.8.2 Gan Systems Overview

8.8.3 Gan Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Gan Systems Product Description

8.8.5 Gan Systems Related Developments

8.9 Nichia

8.9.1 Nichia Corporation Information

8.9.2 Nichia Overview

8.9.3 Nichia Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Nichia Product Description

8.9.5 Nichia Related Developments

8.10 Epistar

8.10.1 Epistar Corporation Information

8.10.2 Epistar Overview

8.10.3 Epistar Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Epistar Product Description

8.10.5 Epistar Related Developments

8.11 Exagan

8.11.1 Exagan Corporation Information

8.11.2 Exagan Overview

8.11.3 Exagan Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Exagan Product Description

8.11.5 Exagan Related Developments

8.12 Visic Technologies.

8.12.1 Visic Technologies. Corporation Information

8.12.2 Visic Technologies. Overview

8.12.3 Visic Technologies. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Visic Technologies. Product Description

8.12.5 Visic Technologies. Related Developments

8.13 Integra Technologies.

8.13.1 Integra Technologies. Corporation Information

8.13.2 Integra Technologies. Overview

8.13.3 Integra Technologies. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Integra Technologies. Product Description

8.13.5 Integra Technologies. Related Developments

8.14 Transphorm

8.14.1 Transphorm Corporation Information

8.14.2 Transphorm Overview

8.14.3 Transphorm Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Transphorm Product Description

8.14.5 Transphorm Related Developments

8.15 Navitas Semiconductor

8.15.1 Navitas Semiconductor Corporation Information

8.15.2 Navitas Semiconductor Overview

8.15.3 Navitas Semiconductor Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Navitas Semiconductor Product Description

8.15.5 Navitas Semiconductor Related Developments

8.16 Samsung

8.16.1 Samsung Corporation Information

8.16.2 Samsung Overview

8.16.3 Samsung Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Samsung Product Description

8.16.5 Samsung Related Developments

8.17 Analog Devices

8.17.1 Analog Devices Corporation Information

8.17.2 Analog Devices Overview

8.17.3 Analog Devices Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Analog Devices Product Description

8.17.5 Analog Devices Related Developments

8.18 Panasonic

8.18.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

8.18.2 Panasonic Overview

8.18.3 Panasonic Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Panasonic Product Description

8.18.5 Panasonic Related Developments

8.19 Texas Instruments

8.19.1 Texas Instruments Corporation Information

8.19.2 Texas Instruments Overview

8.19.3 Texas Instruments Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 Texas Instruments Product Description

8.19.5 Texas Instruments Related Developments

9 Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 Japan

9.3.4 China

9.3.4 Southeast Asia

9.3.4 India

10 Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Sales Channels

11.2.2 Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Distributors

11.3 Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Trends

12.2 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market Risks/Restraints

12.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

