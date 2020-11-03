Detailed analysis of the competitive landscape in the Global Novel Cell Sorting and Separation Market by 2030

Having demonstrated the ability to rapidly isolate rare cells from tissue samples and / or heterogenous cell populations, at minimal operational costs, novel cell isolation products and solutions have captured the interest of several stakeholders in the biopharmaceutical industry

Roots Analysis has announced the addition of the “Novel Cell Sorting and Separation Market: Focus on Acoustophoresis, Buoyancy-activated, Dielectrophoresis, Magnetophoretics, Microfluidics, Optoelectronics, Traceless Affinity and Other Technologies, 2019-2030” report to its list of offerings.

Over the years, extensive research in the field of flow cytometry has enabled the development of a variety of novel technologies that are capable of efficiently isolating rare cells from heterogenous cell populations. These innovative solutions are compatible for use across a myriad of application areas and coupled to the ongoing innovation in this domain, are likely to translate into lucrative future opportunity for stakeholders.

Key Market Insights

More than 200+ innovative cell sorters, isolation kits and affiliated consumables currently available in the market

Cell sorters, based on innovative cell separation approaches and novel technologies, account for more than 45% of the total number of cell sorting products currently available in the market. Examples of innovative cell sorters include AcouTrap, C1™ System, Cytonome Viva™, LeviCell System, LumiSort™, Namo™ Single Cell Dispenser, Radiance™, Sefia S-1000, WOLF® Cell Sorter, and X-BACS™.

Microfluidics-based sorting technologies currently dominate the market, representing over 30% of novel cell isolation techniques

Stakeholders claim that such products provide the most suitable micro-fabricated channels that actually allow for faster detection of single cells. Other advanced cell sorting principles include magnetophoretics, optoelectronics, buoyancy-activated, and acoustofluidics.

Currently, the major application areas of cell isolation technologies is genomic analysis and cancer diagnostics

More than 65% of the companies are presently developing products and solutions for use in genomics and transcriptomics-related applications. Further, around 30% of the companies have developed cell sorting solutions for use in cancer research, and diagnostic development.

3,000+ patents have been filed / granted since 2014

Since 2014, more than 500 patents have been filed / granted each year across the globe, with close to 850 patents in 2018, alone. It is worth highlighting that around 60% of the patents were filed / granted in the US.

Around 47% of published scientific articles were focused on the study of circulating tumor or fetal cells

Several players in this filed are developing innovative products and solutions for isolating other cell types, such as blood cells, especially white and red blood cells; more than 50 articles that we came across were related to such efforts.

Close to USD 1 billion invested by both private and public investors, since 2014

Around USD 210 million was raised through venture capital financing, representing around 25% of the total capital raised in the given time period (till March 2019). Further, there were over 10 instances wherein firms have raised capital through IPOs / secondary offerings, accounting for more than USD 360 million in financing.

240+ partnerships established between 2014 and 2019

This activity in this domain has increased at a CAGR of close to 40%. In fact, more than 75% such agreements have been signed since 2016, with the maximum reported in 2018. Majority of the aforementioned agreements were observed to be focused on R&D, or licensing of novel cell sorting products and solutions.

North America and Europe anticipated to capture over 80% of market share by 2030

Given the existing and anticipated demand across niche and emerging application areas, we expect the novel cell sorting products and solutions market to grow at an annualized rate of ~11% over the next decade. In addition to North America and Europe, the market in China / broader Asia Pacific region is also anticipated to grow at a relatively faster rate.

Key Questions Answered

What are the prevalent R&D trends related to cell sorting?

Who are the leading industry and non-industry players in this market?

What are the key challenges faced by novel cell sorting technology developers?

What kind of partnership models (research agreements, product / technology licensing, product development & commercialization, manufacturing agreements, acquisitions, clinical trial collaborations and others) are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders?

Who are the key investors in this field?

Who are the key thought leaders with expertise in cell sorting technologies?

What is the current and likely future demand for novel cell sorting products and solutions across key application areas?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

What are the factors that are likely to influence the evolution of this upcoming market?

The financial opportunity within the novel cell sorting and separation market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of offering Cell sorters Consumables and isolation kits

Potential application area Research studies Circulating tumor cell detection In vitro fertilization Non-invasive prenatal diagnosis Cell-based therapeutics

Cell sorting technology Buoyancy-activated Magnetophoretics Microfluidics Optoelectronics Other advanced technologies

Type of cell Animal cells Cancer cells Immune cells Microbial cells Red blood cells / platelets Stem cells

Key geographical regions North America Europe Asia Pacific



The report features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom novel cell sorting products and solutions are expected to overcome the existing challenges associated with conventional cell separation techniques. The report includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following experts:

John Younger (Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Akadeum Life Sciences)

Sean Hart (Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer, LumaCyte)

Soohee Cho (Product Manager, Namocell)

The research covers elaborate profiles, featuring an overview of the company, its financial information (if available), and a detailed description of its proprietary product(s). Each profile also includes a list of recent developments, highlighting the key achievements, partnership activity, and the likely strategies that may be adopted by these players to fuel growth, in the foreseen future

Akadeum Life Sciences

Cesca Therapeutics

Cytonome

Fluidigm

Innovative Biochips

LevitasBio

LumaCyte

Namocell

NanoCellect Biomedical

QIAGEN

RareCyte®

ScreenCell

STEMCELL Technologies

Union Biometrica

