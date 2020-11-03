CAR-T therapies market is projected to reach USD 11 Billion by 2030, growing at an annualized rate of 31%, claims Roots Analysis

Given the recent success of KYMRIAH® and YESCARTA®, the current focus is on establishing a sustainable chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapy market, ensuing that such interventions are not only safe and effective, but also affordable

Encouraging clinical results reported across several completed and ongoing trials, coupled to lucrative financing, have inspired many biopharmaceutical developers and academic research groups to focus their efforts on this relatively novel class of immunotherapies. With two approved products, CAR-T cell therapies are presently considered among the most promising therapeutic interventions available. Several pipeline candidates have recently entered mid to late-stage (phase II and above) trials and are anticipated to enter the market over the next 5-10 years.

Close to 500 CAR-T cell therapy candidates are in the development pipeline

Over 100 companies and 85 academic / research institutes are actively involved in this domain. It is worth highlighting that 66% of the pipeline therapies are presently in the clinical stage. Examples of late-stage clinical candidates include bb2121 (bluebird bio / Celegene), JCAR017 (Celgene / Juno Therapeutics / WuXi AppTec), EPCAM CAR-T (Sinobioway Cell Therapy), MB-CART19.1 (Miltenyi Biotec / Shanghai Children’s Medical Center) and LCAR-B38M CAR-T (Nanjing Legend Biotech / Janssen).

Currently, the focus is on hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications

More than 95% of the products in the pipeline are being developed to treat various types of cancers, including (in decreasing order of number of pipeline products) acute lymphoblastic leukemia, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, multiple myeloma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Only 2% of such therapies are being evaluated for the treatment of non-oncological indications.

Extensive efforts are underway to improve CAR constructs

Majority of the CAR-T cell therapies in the clinical pipeline, including the two approved drug products, are based on second generation CARs. Therapy candidates based on the fourth generation of CARs are under development, currently representing 15% of the overall pipeline.

China is leading the product development efforts related to CAR-T cell therapies, in terms of number of active trials and supporting hospitals

In the last 10 years, over 410 clinical trials, evaluating various types of CAR-T cell therapies, were registered across different geographies; interestingly, over 50% of these trials are being conducted in China.

North America and Europe anticipated to capture over 75% of the market share by 2030

North America and Europe are the current hubs of R&D and sales activity and are likely to continue to dominate the market over the next decade. However, owing to the fact that more than 60% of the CAR-T trials are currently being conducted in China, this market is likely to grow at a relatively faster rate, compared to developed regions.

The USD 11 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the CAR-T cell therapy market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Disease indication Acute lymphoblastic leukemia Multiple myeloma Chronic lymphocytic leukemia Non-Hodgkin lymphoma Hepatocellular carcinoma Colorectal cancer

Target antigens CD19 BCMA GPC3 EGFR

Key geographical regions North America Europe Asia Pacific



