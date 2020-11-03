The rising demand for factory automation and an increase in demand for equipment safety drives the electric control panel market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the increase in new industries and machinery has driven the installation of an electric control panel for offices, warehouses, workshops, etc. This factor is likely to propel the growth of the electric control panel market. A rise in R & D investment to increase the electrical system efficiency is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the global electric control panel market in the coming years.

Leading Electric Control Panel Market Players:

ABB, Bectrol, CETAL S.A.S., Eaton Corporation, Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, SIMON PROtec

The electric control panel is a cabinet, which contains electrical components to control the equipment and motors. It includes control switches, meters, recorders, etc. The various benefits of using an electrical control panel, such as increasing uptime, optimize electric power use, reduce unscheduled services, improve overall efficiency, and others. Thereby, the rising deployment of the electric control panel in the industries, which augmented the electric control panel market growth.

The “Global Electric Control Panel Market Analysis to 2027? is a specialized and in-depth study of the electric control panel industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview electric control panel market with detailed market segmentation form, type, industry, and geography. The global electric control panel market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading electric control panel market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the electric control panel market.

The global electric control panel market is segmented on the basis of form, type, industry. On the basis of form the market is segmented as enclosed, open. On the basis of type the market is segmented as low tension, medium and high tension. On the basis of industry the market is segmented as manufacturing, chemical, automotive, food and beverages, power, oil and gas, pharmaceutical, textile, others.

