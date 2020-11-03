The rise in demand for electric screwdrivers in manufacturing industries drives the growth of the electric screwdriver market. However, the high initial cost may restrain the development of the electric screwdriver market. Furthermore, they are widely used in industrial, commercial, and residential due to its high-speed capability, which is anticipated to witness massive demand during the forecast period.

Leading Electric Screwdriver Market Players:

ASA Enterprise Co. Ltd., Black+Decker Inc., Dewalt, Fein Power Tools, Inc., Kilews Industrial Co., Ltd, Kolver SRL, Nitto Kohki Co., Ltd., Robert Bosch Power Tools GmbH, Sumake Industrial Co., Ltd., Vessel Co., Inc.

The electric screwdriver device enables to screw and unscrew smoothly. The head of the screwdriver is integrated with a bit holder that can be magnetic or have a swift release system. The bit holder enables to rapidly insert the bit that links to the screw head. It comprises a rechargeable battery, electric motor, switch, dual planetary gear system, and a chuck that holds the screwdriver into a robust and compact tool. They are used in numerous industrial applications to comply with engineering and

The “Global Electric Screwdriver Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electric screwdriver market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of electric screwdriver market with detailed market segmentation by electric screwdriver type, type, application, and geography. The global electric screwdriver market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading electric screwdriver market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the electric screwdriver market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global electric screwdriver market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The electric screwdriver market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

