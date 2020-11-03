Precision Livestock Farming Market Business Opportunity to 2027 – Top Companies Afimilk, Aleis Pty, Antelliq, BouMatic, Dairymaster

The Precision Livestock Farming report provides an all-inclusive study on production capacity, consumption, import and export for all major regions across the globe. The report consists of all the detailed profiles for the Precision Livestock Farming market’s major manufacturers and importers who are influencing the market. According to this report the market is expected to grow at a substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period 2020-2027. This market report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market. The industry analysis report speaks about the manufacturing process, type as well as applications.

Precision livestock farming has the use of advanced technology to transform the livestock industry by making traditional livestock farming activities more efficient and economical. Growing demand for dairy products, minimum impact on the environment and climate change, and extended profitability and high yield are propelling the precision livestock farming market growth. Furthermore, government initiatives and subsidiaries are helping farmers to adopt advanced technology to improve yield are also positively impacting the growth of the precision livestock farming market.

The key players profiled in the Precision Livestock Farming Market research study includes:

1. Afimilk

2. Aleis Pty

3. Antelliq

4. BouMatic

5. Dairymaster

6. DeLaval Inc.

7. Fancom BV

8. GEA Group

9. Lely International N.V.

10. Waikato Milking Systems NZ LP

Growing urbanization and aging populations are a rise in the demand for protein food across the globe that are booming the growth of dairy farming. Increasing automation and rising need to improve the efficiency of dairy farming are bolstering the growth of the precision livestock farming market. Moreover, better management practices, less contamination, and increased production control are the other factors influencing the growth of precision livestock farming market in the upcoming year. The increasing preference for automated milk harvesting systems and the rising use of precision feeding system is expected to drive the growth of the precision livestock farming market.

The Insight Partners adheres to the codes of practice of the Market Research Society and Strategic and Competitive Intelligence Professionals. The following methodology has been followed for the collection and analysis of data presented in this report:

Coverage:

The objective of updating “The Insight Partners” coverage is to ensure that it represents the most up-to-date vision of the industry possible. The estimated revenues of all major companies, including private and governmental, are gathered and used to prioritize coverage. Companies which are making the news, or which are of particular interest due to their innovative approach, are prioritized.

Secondary Research:

The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information relating to each Market. The secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to:

Company Websites, Annual Reports, Financial Reports, Broker Reports and Investor Presentations

Industry Trade Journals and Other Literature

National Government Documents, Statistical Databases and Market Reports

News Articles, Press Releases and Web-Casts Specific to the Companies Operating in the Market

NOTE: All the financials considered in Company Profile’s section have been standardized to US$. This has been achieved after converting the financials (for those not in US$) with respective currency exchange rates of the particular year.

Primary Research:

“The Insight Partners” conducts hundreds of primary interviews a year with industry participants and commentators in order to validate its data and analysis. A typical research interview fulfils the following functions:

Provides First-Hand Information on the Market Size, Market Trends, Growth Trends, Competitive Landscape and Future Outlook

Validates and Strengthens Secondary Research Findings

Further Develops the Analysis Team’s Expertise and Market Understanding

Primary research involves email interactions and telephone interviews for each market, category, segment and sub -segment across geographies. The participants who typically take part in such a process include, but are not limited to:

Industry Participants: VPs, Business Development Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and National Sales Managers

VPs, Business Development Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and National Sales Managers Outside Experts: Valuation Experts, Research Analysts and Key Opinion Leaders Specializing in the Industry

