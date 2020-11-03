Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, and market share are estimated in the Autism Therapy Market report. This market research report identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities in the market. Businesses can have an idea about complete background analysis of the industry which includes an assessment of the parental market. Furthermore, it works to determine the impact of buyers, substitutes, new entrants, competitors, and suppliers on the market. This global Autism Therapy Market document takes into consideration diverse segments of the market analysis that today’s business ask for.

Global Autism Therapy Market

The Global Autism Therapy Market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 5.62 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 7.85 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising awareness about the disease and its prevalence in the market.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the competitors currently working in the autism therapy market are Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, ALLERGAN, Merck & Co. Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Aspire Autism LLC, Hopebridge LLC., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Otsuka Holdings Co.Ltd., Curemark LLC., Sosei Group, Saniona, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mylan N.V., Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Market Definition:

Autism is a neurological disorder that is associated with a number of disabilities like lack of social skills, challenges with behavior of the individual. The intensity and severity of the disease is different with every individual. Diagnosis of autism can be done from a very young age with kids of age 2-3 year old. The cause is of yet unknown, but constant research and development is being carried on for the complete information of the disease.

Segmentation:

By Type

Asperger Syndrome

Pervasive Developmental Disorder

Autistic Disorder

By Treatment Type

Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA)

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy

Chelation Therapy

Oxytocin Therapy

Others

By Drug

Anticonvulsants

Antipsychotics

Insomnia Drugs

SSRIs

Stimulants

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital & Clinics

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2018, US Food and Drug Administration granted balovaptan; investigational oral medicine for treatment of social interactions in patients with autism disorder, Breakthrough Therapy Designation.

Market Drivers:

Rising prevalence of disease and government initiatives increasing awareness about the disease is expected to drive the market growth

Increased research and development initiatives and expenditure, is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Stringent regulations and approval procedure by the authorities for the treatment, is also expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Inability of penetration in developing areas and awareness in those regions is also expected to restrain the market growth

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future of global autism therapy market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

