Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market 2020 by Technology Advancement and Demand – DONG Energy, Duke Energy, RWE, Alstom Grid, Bosch, GE Digital Energy, IBM, Schneider Electric, Siemens

A Virtual Power Plant is a pooled set of decentralized units in a power network. They are operated by a common, centralized control system. The units can be power producers (such as biogas, wind, solar, CHP, or hydro power plants), power consumers, power storage units, and power-to-X plants (power-to-gas, power-to-heat). The Virtual Power Plant’s purpose is to collectively trade the power and the flexibility of the aggregated assets. Any decentralized unit that produces, consumes, or stores electricity for the power exchanges can be part of a Virtual Power Plant.

The cluster of individual assets is operated by a central control system. In addition to operating each individual asset in the Virtual Power Plant, the system uses a special algorithm to adjust to grid conditions and control reserve commands from transmission system operators – just like larger, conventional power plant. When it comes to trading electricity, the Virtual Power Plant can react quickly and efficiently to price signals from the power exchanges and adjust operations accordingly.

The prominent players in the global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) market are DONG Energy, Duke Energy, RWE, Alstom Grid, Bosch, GE Digital Energy, IBM, Schneider Electric, Siemens, ENBALA Power Networks, Joule Assets, Power Analytics, Power Assure, Spirae, Ventyx/ABB, Viridity Energy, Comverge, Consert, Cooper Power Systems/Eaton, Customized Energy Solutions, EnerNOC

The quick and versatile ability to balance the grid, also known as flexibility, is one of the Virtual Power Plant’s greatest strengths and the most significant difference compared to conventional power plants. By quickly adapting to the existing supply of power on the grid, Virtual Power Plants can utilize the aggregated power to react to changes in the electricity price on the exchange and execute trades. After all, the price of electricity fluctuates: Every day, the price changes 96 times in intra-day trading on power exchanges. A price spread of two and even three digits per megawatt hour is not unusual.

Product Types for Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market are Centralized Controlled VPP, Decentralized Controlled VPP

Applications for Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market are Defense, Government, Commercial

Within the Virtual Power Plant, transmitting commands and data between the highly-secure and redundantly-designed control system and the individual assets is conducted over a secure, tunneled data connection. These tunneled connections use the public communication infrastructure, but protocols are in place to separate information pertaining to the Virtual Power Plant from the general flow of data. This calls to mind buzzwords such as “the internet of things,” “industry 4.0,” and “M2M,” but it really refers to a specially secured and shielded mobile and hard-wired data connection.

The bidirectional connection between each asset and the Virtual Power Plant does more than simply facilitate the execution of commands. It also enables a permanent, real-time exchange of data pertaining to the capacity of the networked assets, and therefore the Virtual Power Plant as a whole. The data – which includes the reported feed-in capacity of wind and solar assets, consumption data, and storage capacity indicators – contributes to precise forecasting for power trading and operational planning of flexible power assets. Processing and evaluation of the data is mostly automated within the software architecture of the Virtual Power Plant. The software also takes on many of the tasks associated with initiating and executing trades on the power exchanges.

