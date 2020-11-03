BPO Business Analytics Market Technology Advancement and Demand 2020 to 2026: Accenture, Cognizant, Genpact, IBM, TCS, HP, Tech Mahindra

The New report includes a detailed study of Global BPO Business Analytics Market. It is the result of a comprehensive research carried out keeping in mind the different parameters and trends dominating the global BPO Business Analytics Market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global BPO Business Analytics Market

In 2019, the global BPO Business Analytics market size was US$ 20670 million and it is expected to reach US$ 44080 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 11.3% during 2021-2026.

Decision makers worldwide are under tremendous pressure to optimize their business operations, acquire new customers, and increase their market share, thereby driving long-term profitability. Business analytics is used for strategic decision making, enabling organizations to understand their customers, optimize operational cost, and improve business efficiency and competitiveness. The demand for regulatory compliance and transparency is high across sectors such as BFSI and healthcare. Enterprises in these sectors need to comply with regulatory norms such as Basel III and Solvency II. Business analytics outsourcing helps enterprises addresses such compliance requirements by increasing their transparency.

Top Key Players in the Market:

Accenture, Cognizant, Genpact, IBM, TCS, HP, Tech Mahindra, Capgemini, Wipro, EXL, NTT DATA(Dell), WNS Global, Concentrix, Infosys, Mu Sigma, Aegis, etc.

This research report categorizes the global BPO Business Analytics market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global BPO Business Analytics market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The adoption of systems such as ERP, CRM, SCM, and SFA by enterprises and the industrial Internet revolution have led to the generation of large volumes of data. Moreover, with the increased adoption of big data, the use of business analytics has also surged with a greater need to understand data. Data analytics tools and technologies help derive powerful insights and make efficient use of big data. This helps organizations make strategic decisions based on actionable insights for their business activities.

Global BPO business analytics industry is highly fragmented, industry vendors are mostly in the India and USA. The market is extremely competitive with vendors competing to gain a greater market share. Players in the market are constantly looking for ways to increase their market share through mergers and acquisitions and partnerships. They are also focusing on differentiating themselves by offering mobile-enabled business analytics solutions, predictive analytics, and cloud-based business analytics services. Among them, Accenture is the world leading player in the global BPO business analytics market with the market share of 17.5% in 2015, in terms of revenue.

Market Segment by Type:

HR

Procurement

F&A

Customer Care

Logistics

Sales & Marketing

Training

Product Engineering

Market Segmentation by Application:

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

Telecom

Others

The report provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Rest of World in Global Outlook Report with Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans.

Global BPO Business Analytics Scope and Market Size

BPO Business Analytics market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global BPO Business Analytics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

BPO Business Analytics market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in BPO Business Analytics business, the date to enter into the BPO Business Analytics market, BPO Business Analytics product introduction, recent developments, etc.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of BPO Business Analytics are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Influence of the BPO Business Analytics market report:

Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the BPO Business Analytics market.

BPO Business Analytics market recent innovations and major events.

Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the BPO Business Analytics market-leading players.

Conclusive study about the growth plot of BPO Business Analytics market for forthcoming years.

In-depth understanding of BPO Business Analytics market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the BPO Business Analytics market.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report’s an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

