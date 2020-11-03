Rotary Valve Market Grow at Exceptional Rate During 2020 to 2026 | Johnson Controls, Emerson, Flowserve

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Rotary Valve market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Rotary Valve market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Rotary Valve report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Rotary Valve report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Rotary Valve market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Rotary Valve market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Rotary Valve market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Rotary Valve market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Rotary Valve market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Rotary Valve Market Research Report: Johnson Controls, Emerson, Flowserve, Kitz Group, Cameron, IMI, Crane Company, Metso, Circor Energy, KSB Group, Pentair, Watts, Velan, SWI Valve, Neway

Types: Butterfly Valve

Ball Valves

Plug Valves

Applications: Oil&Gas or Energy Industry

Water Treatment Industry

Chemical Industry

Steel Industry

Other Industrial

The Rotary Valve Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Rotary Valve market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Rotary Valve market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Rotary Valve market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Rotary Valve industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Rotary Valve market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Rotary Valve market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Rotary Valve market?

Table of Contents:

1 Rotary Valve Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Rotary Valve

1.2 Rotary Valve Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Rotary Valve Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Butterfly Valve

1.2.3 Ball Valves

1.2.4 Plug Valves

1.3 Rotary Valve Segment by Application

1.3.1 Rotary Valve Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Oil&Gas or Energy Industry

1.3.3 Water Treatment Industry

1.3.4 Chemical Industry

1.3.5 Steel Industry

1.3.6 Other Industrial

1.4 Global Rotary Valve Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Rotary Valve Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Rotary Valve Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Rotary Valve Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Rotary Valve Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Rotary Valve Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.6 Rotary Valve Industry

1.7 Rotary Valve Market Trends

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Rotary Valve Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Rotary Valve Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Rotary Valve Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Rotary Valve Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Rotary Valve Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Rotary Valve Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Rotary Valve Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Rotary Valve Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Rotary Valve Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Rotary Valve Production

3.4.1 North America Rotary Valve Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Rotary Valve Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Rotary Valve Production

3.5.1 Europe Rotary Valve Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Rotary Valve Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Rotary Valve Production

3.6.1 China Rotary Valve Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Rotary Valve Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Rotary Valve Production

3.7.1 Japan Rotary Valve Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Rotary Valve Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global Rotary Valve Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Rotary Valve Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Rotary Valve Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Rotary Valve Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Rotary Valve Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Rotary Valve Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Rotary Valve Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Rotary Valve Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Rotary Valve Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Rotary Valve Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Rotary Valve Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Rotary Valve Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Rotary Valve Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global Rotary Valve Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Rotary Valve Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Rotary Valve Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Rotary Valve Business

7.1 Johnson Controls

7.1.1 Johnson Controls Rotary Valve Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Johnson Controls Rotary Valve Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Johnson Controls Rotary Valve Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Johnson Controls Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Emerson

7.2.1 Emerson Rotary Valve Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Emerson Rotary Valve Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Emerson Rotary Valve Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Emerson Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Flowserve

7.3.1 Flowserve Rotary Valve Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Flowserve Rotary Valve Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Flowserve Rotary Valve Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Flowserve Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Kitz Group

7.4.1 Kitz Group Rotary Valve Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Kitz Group Rotary Valve Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Kitz Group Rotary Valve Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Kitz Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Cameron

7.5.1 Cameron Rotary Valve Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Cameron Rotary Valve Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Cameron Rotary Valve Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Cameron Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 IMI

7.6.1 IMI Rotary Valve Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 IMI Rotary Valve Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 IMI Rotary Valve Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 IMI Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Crane Company

7.7.1 Crane Company Rotary Valve Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Crane Company Rotary Valve Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Crane Company Rotary Valve Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Crane Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Metso

7.8.1 Metso Rotary Valve Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Metso Rotary Valve Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Metso Rotary Valve Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Metso Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Circor Energy

7.9.1 Circor Energy Rotary Valve Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Circor Energy Rotary Valve Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Circor Energy Rotary Valve Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Circor Energy Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 KSB Group

7.10.1 KSB Group Rotary Valve Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 KSB Group Rotary Valve Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 KSB Group Rotary Valve Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 KSB Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Pentair

7.11.1 Pentair Rotary Valve Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Pentair Rotary Valve Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Pentair Rotary Valve Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Pentair Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Watts

7.12.1 Watts Rotary Valve Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Watts Rotary Valve Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Watts Rotary Valve Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Watts Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 Velan

7.13.1 Velan Rotary Valve Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 Velan Rotary Valve Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 Velan Rotary Valve Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Velan Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 SWI Valve

7.14.1 SWI Valve Rotary Valve Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 SWI Valve Rotary Valve Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 SWI Valve Rotary Valve Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 SWI Valve Main Business and Markets Served

7.15 Neway

7.15.1 Neway Rotary Valve Production Sites and Area Served

7.15.2 Neway Rotary Valve Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.15.3 Neway Rotary Valve Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.15.4 Neway Main Business and Markets Served

8 Rotary Valve Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Rotary Valve Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Rotary Valve

8.4 Rotary Valve Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Rotary Valve Distributors List

9.3 Rotary Valve Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Rotary Valve (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Rotary Valve (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Rotary Valve (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Rotary Valve Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Rotary Valve Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Rotary Valve Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Rotary Valve Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Rotary Valve Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Rotary Valve

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Rotary Valve by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Rotary Valve by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Rotary Valve by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Rotary Valve

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Rotary Valve by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Rotary Valve by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Rotary Valve by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Rotary Valve by Application (2021-2026)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

