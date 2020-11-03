Bromine Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2019-2033

A recent market study published by Future Market Insights (FMI) on the bromine market includes the global industry analysis for 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment for 2020-2030, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. Our analysts conduct thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of the market to obtain growth prospects with maximum precision.

Bromine Market: Taxonomy

Derivative

Organobromine

Clear Brine Fluids (CBF)

Hydrogen Bromide

Application

Biocide

Flame Retardant

Oil & Gas Drilling

Plasma Etching

PTA Synthesis

Fumigant Synthesis

Others

End Use

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics

Electronics & Consumer Goods

Textile

Medical

Agricultural & Pesticides

Automotive

Building & Construction

Water Treatment

Other Industrial

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report initiates with the executive summary of the bromine market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the demand & supply-side trends pertaining to the bromine market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

In this chapter, readers can find the definition and a detailed taxonomy of the bromine market, which will help them understand the basic information about the bromine market. Along with this, comprehensive information about bromine is provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the bromine market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The bromine market report provides key market trends that are expected to significantly impact market growth during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are provided in this section.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

This section includes key successful factors and strategies adopted by key market participants.

Chapter 05 – Global Bromine Market Demand (Tons) Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This section provides historical consumption of bromine from 2015 to 2019 and projections from 2020 until 2030 at global level.

Chapter 06 – Pricing Analysis

This section covers regional as well as global pricing analysis of bromine by the derivative types considered.

Chapter 07 – Global Bromine Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the bromine market for the forecast period of 2020-2030. This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical bromine market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2020), and incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2020–2030).

So On…