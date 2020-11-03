Cardioplegia Delivery Systems Market to Record Exponential Growth Owing to High Demand from 2020 to 2030

Cardioplegia combines the Greek word “cardio” meaning “heart” and “plegia” mean “paralysis”, this mean cardioplegia is a process that involves stopping or arresting the heart. Cardioplegia delivery system is used to stop the blood supply or control the blood supply to the heart during the surgical procedure. Cardioplegia procedure is used to bring the asystole of the heart. Cardioplegia delivery system the myocardium or heart muscles from the damage during surgical procedures. Cardioplegia induces heart isolation and heart does not receive any blood supply or oxygen for metabolism. Metabolism get lowered during cardioplegia, thus preventing cell death during the period of cardiac surgery.

Cardioplegia Delivery System Market: Drivers and Restraint

Cardioplegia delivery system market is expected to be driven the increasing prevalence of disease or conditions related to heart. Increasing number of cardiac surgeries such as, open heart surgery are driving the market of cardioplegia delivery system. Improving healthcare infrastructure and focus on providing better treatment option is also driving the market of cardioplegia delivery system. Increasing focus on medical insurance and coverage is also expected to drive market of cardioplegia delivery system. High cost of the surgical procedure is expected to be restraining factor for the growth of cardioplegia delivery system market in low- and middle-income countries.

Cardioplegia Delivery System Market: Segmentation

The global cardioplegia delivery system market can be segmented on the basis of product type, end user and region.

On the basis of product type, the global cardioplegia delivery system market can be segmented as:

Crystalloid Solution Delivery System

Blood Cardioplegia Delivery System

Microplegia Delivery System

On the basis of end user, the global cardioplegia delivery system market can be segmented as:

Hospitals

Cardiac Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cardioplegia Delivery System Market: Overview

Cardiac delivery system market is expected to show a significant growth over the forecast period. Increasing incidence of cardiac problem is expected to increase the use of cardioplegia delivery system market. As, rising cases of cardiac or heart related problems are leading to the increased surgical procedures. As during surgical procedure, blood flow interfere with vision of surgeon and to overcome this cardioplegia delivery system is used to control flow of blood to heart. Blood cardioplegia delivery system product segment is dominating the market of cardioplegia delivery system as it involve continuous blood flow to the heart but with a control on the quality of supply. Crystalloid delivery system is expected to be fastest growing product segment due to the increasing focus on minimizing the blood supply or completely stop the supply of blood the heart during surgical procedure and improve the efficiency of surgical procedure with minimum damage to heart cells.

Cardioplegia Delivery System Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global cardioplegia delivery system market can be segmented into regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global cardioplegia delivery system market and is expected to continue to dominate over the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of heart related disease and rising number of geriatric population in the region is expected to be growth driving factor for cardioplegia delivery system market in region. Other factors include, better reimbursement policies and advanced healthcare infrastructure. Europe and Asia Pacific region are expected to be among fastest growing cardioplegia delivery system market. Larger pool of potential patients and high unmet need are expected to drive the market of cardioplegia delivery system in Asia Pacific region.

Cardioplegia Delivery System Market: Key Players

Some of the market participants in the global cardioplegia delivery system are,

Medtronic Public Limited Company

Sidd Life Sciences Private Limited

LivaNova plc.

Nipro Medical Corporation

Creganna Medical

Weigao Group

Biomed Surgicals

Quest Medical, Inc.

Avishkar International Pvt. Ltd.

Kirloskar Technologies

Lifeline Service Pvt. Ltd.

