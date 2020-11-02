China Dysphagia Supplements Market and Forecast 2020-2026

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the China Dysphagia Supplements market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on China Dysphagia Supplements Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the China Dysphagia Supplements market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

According to statistics compiled by the CDC, almost 800,000 people are afflicted by strokes every year in the U.S. alone and nearly half of them have some sort of swallowing disorders. In addition, the National Foundation of Swallowing Disorders estimates that 22% of the American geriatric population suffers from dysphagia, making the growth potential of the North America dysphagia supplements market very high indeed. A number of studies have concluded that almost 600,000 individuals are troubled by swallowing disorders and almost 10 million U.S. patients undergo annual treatment for swallowing difficulties.

Dysphagia can be diagnosed by flexible endoscopy, X-ray, and videofluroscopy procedures. However, it is not always feasible to conduct these procedures on dysphagia patients. For e.g. -videofluroscopy only observes the mouth area from the top of the chest to the pharynx. It cannot detect the esophagus abnormalities and a barium swallow exam is performed for this purpose. A lack of standardized diagnostic tests is seriously restraining the growth of the dysphagia supplements market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Dysphagia Supplements Market

The China Dysphagia Supplements market size is projected to reach US$ 614.1 million by 2026, from US$ 491 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Dysphagia Supplements market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Dysphagia Supplements market in terms of revenue.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Dysphagia Supplements market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Dysphagia Supplements market.

Dysphagia Supplements Breakdown Data by Type

Powder Thickener

Ready-To-Drink Thickened Beverages

Instant Food

Oral Nutritional Supplements

Dysphagia Supplements Breakdown Data by Application

Hospitals

Nursing Homes

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Supermarkets

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Dysphagia Supplements market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The following players are covered in this report:

Abbott

Kent Precision Foods

Nestle Health Science

Nutri

Danone

Kissei

Kewpie

Clinico

Nisshin Oillio

Saraya

Healthy Food

Foricafoods

Miyagen

Hormel Foods

Nutra Balance Products

Flavor Creations

Fresenius Kabi

SimplyThick

