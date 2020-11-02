United States Double-decker Bus Market and Forecast 2020-2026

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the United States Double-decker Bus market.

A double-decker bus is a bus that has two storeys or decks. Double-decker buses are used for mass transport in the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia and many former European possessions, the most iconic example being the red London bus.

Early double-deckers put the driver in a separate cab. Passenger access was via an open platform at the rear, and a bus conductor would collect fares. Modern double-deckers have a main entrance door at the front, and the driver takes fares, thus halving the number of bus workers aboard, but slowing the boarding process. The rear open platform, popular with passengers, was abandoned for safety reasons, as there was a risk of passengers falling when running and jumping onto the bus.

Segment by Type, the Double-decker Bus market is segmented into

Electric Bus

Natural Gas Power Bus

Hybrids Bus

Gasoline Power Bus

Diesel Power Bus

Segment by Application, the Double-decker Bus market is segmented into

City Traffic

Inter-city Traffic

School

Other

The major vendors covered:

Daimler

MAN

Solaris Bus & Coach

Volvo

Ashok Leyland

BYD

New Flyer

Otokar

Scania

Tata Motors

Yutong

