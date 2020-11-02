Japan Dong Quai Market and Forecast 2020-2026

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Japan Dong Quai market.

Dong Quai is a traditional Chinese medicinal herb obtained from the Angelica Sinensis plant. It is also known as female ginseng in many regions due to its traditional use to treat women reproductive system related problem. Dong Quai is grown in high altitude and cold regions of China, Korea, and Japan. Dong Quai is widely used for its health wellness effect upon consumption such as menopausal symptoms, heart diseases, amenorrhea, high blood pressure, and male and female reproductive system related problems. The dong quai market is expected to be driven by the increasing demand for traditional medicine across the globe. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the dong quai market owing to its traditional market in the region and large consumer base for natural remedial products.

The dong quai market is expected to be driven by the increasing demand for traditional medicine globally. Also, herbal supplements are at rising with increase in sedentary lifestyle more and more people are sifting through supplement diet to overcome daily requirements of nutrients and maintaining proper functionality of body. Dong quai tea is expected to expand rapidly over geographies as medicinal and herbal tea segment is increasing globally. Increasing demand for organic of things across food and beverage sector is anticipated to fuel demand for organic dong quai over the forecast period.

The Japan Dong Quai market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Segment by Type, the Dong Quai market is segmented into

Powder

Tincture

Dried Roots

Segment by Application, the Dong Quai market is segmented into

Dietary Supplement

Pharmaceutical Industry

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Dong Quai market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Dong Quai market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Amax NutraSource

Bio Botanica

Carrubba

Organic Herb

Naturex

Xian Yuensun Biological Technology

Symrise

