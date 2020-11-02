Global Doctor Blades Market and Forecast 2020-2026

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Doctor Blades market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Doctor Blades market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

A doctor blade is the thin sheet on a printing machine that is used to remove excess ink from the surface of the roller. During each printing process, removing the ink of pattern-less area is the key point. In offset printing, this control is a complex process of ink transfer, including ink, formes and paper. In intaglio printing, it is a mechanical operation, which is relatively simple but unique. Doctor blades are required to have abrasive resistance and high efficiency, which ensure the high quality of printing, and they must fit modern intaglio printings need of resistance and high speed.

Among applications of doctor blades, intaglio printing is the largest segment which occupied over 60% of the Chinese market in 2019, followed by flexographic printing and offset printing with totally over 30%.

Key players of Chinese doctor blade market are Daetwyler, Kadant, Shengdeli, TKM, SICROMAN, Swedev, Esterlam, Fuji Shoko, Maanshan Ruideli, etc. The top 5 companies of Chinese market accounted for almost 65% of market share.

The global Doctor Blades market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

The global Doctor Blades market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Doctor Blades market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Metal Blades

Plastic Blades

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Flexographic Printing

Intaglio Printing

Offset Printing

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Doctor Blades market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Doctor Blades key manufacturers in this market include:

Daetwyler

Kadant

TKM

Swedev

Shengdeli

Fuji Shoko

SICROMAN

Esterlam

AkeBoose

CBG Acciai

Maanshan Ruideli

PrimeBlade

Allision

Rotoswiss

Flexo Concepts

Reprochem

