Global Milk Powder Market by Type, Application, Countries, Companies and Forecasts to 2027

Powdered or dried milk is a dairy product produced by dehydrating liquid milk through several drying processes until it converts into a powder. One of the major advantages of drying milk is to preserve it. Milk powder has a longer shelf life as compared to liquid milk and does not need to be refrigerated. Milk powder is a suitable solution for those who lack immediate access to adequate refrigeration methods and dairy products. It has various applications in confectionaries, bakeries, infant formulas, nutritional foods, etc. Milk powder is obtained mainly by spray-drying and roller-drying methods. Manufacturing milk powder involves the gentle removal of water at the lowest cost under strict hygiene conditions and also retaining all the desirable natural properties of the milk such as color, Flavour, solubility, and nutritional value.

The milk powder market is growing significantly owing to factors such as growing food industry, bakery & confectionery foods, changing eating habits and busy lifestyle in developed countries. Moreover, upsurge growth in the retail network in emerging economies further boosts the growth of the milk powder market globally. The recent trend followed in the market includes a rising demand for organic products. Consumers in developed and developing countries are willing to pay more for organic products. This can be a growth opportunity for the market players to attract consumer in the near future. However, the presence of additives in milk powder affect the health of the people. Thus, factors such as the risk of adulteration and special diet trend are anticipated to restrain the growth of the market.

Top Key Players Profiled in This Report:

ALPEN FOOD GROUP B.V.

Arla Foods amba

Dairy Farmers of America

Fonterra Co-operative Group

LACTALIS Ingredients

Nestle S.A.

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

Saputo Inc.

Schreiber Foods

The Kraft Heinz Company

The “Global Milk Powder Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the milk powder market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global milk powder market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading milk powder market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global milk powder market is segmented on the basis of type, and application. On the basis of type the global milk powder market is segmented into whole milk powder, skimmed milk powder, dairy whitener, buttermilk powder, fat-filled milk powder, and other. On the basis of application, the milk powder market is classified into nutritional foods, infant formulas, bakery & confectioneries, savories, and others.

A detailed outline of the Global Milk Powder Market includes a comprehensive analysis of the various verticals of the businesses. North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe are considered for studies based on several terminologies.

It is expected to drive the Global Milk Powder Market over the betting period. This research report covers the market structure and its development prospects in the near future. After analyzing the major companies, the report focuses on new entrants contributing to the market growth. Most companies in the Global Milk Powder Market are currently using new technological trends in the market.

Finally, the researchers light up various ways to discover the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats affecting the growth of the Global Milk Powder Market. The feasibility of the new report is also measured in this research report.

Table of Contents:

Introduction

Key Takeaways

Research Methodology

Milk Powder Market Landscape

Milk Powder Market – Key Market Dynamics

Milk Powder Market – Global Market Analysis

Milk Powder Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Type

Milk Powder Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Application

Milk Powder Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis

Industry Landscape

Milk Powder Market, Key Company Profiles

Appendix

