Soy foods are an excellent source of dietary protein, depending on the amount of quality used. Soy protein ingredients are processed ingredients produced from wholly defatted soy meal through a water extraction process. The resulting concentrate and isolate contain 65 to 90 percent protein. Additionally, these ingredients are used for the development of various protein foods, as soy provides essential amino acids for human nutrition and is generally lower in saturated fat than other protein sources.

Increasing demand for processed foods and the inclusion of western influences in food diets have led to a significant rise in soy protein ingredients market. A surge in demand for efficient and cost-effective meat alternatives across the globe is another key aspect accelerating the demand for soy protein ingredients across the globe. However, its anti-nutrients and allergic nature of soy protein ingredients is limiting the growth of this market. Besides, the negative impact of genetically modified soy coupled with the availability of various alternatives such as milk proteins, pea proteins, and other animal proteins are also affecting the growth of soy protein ingredient market for the forecasted period.

Top Key Players Profiled in This Report:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill, Incorporated

CHS Inc.

Dean Foods

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

KELLOGG CO.

Kerry Inc

Manildra Group

MGP Ingredients, Inc.

Wilmar International Ltd

The “Global Soy Protein Ingredients Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the soy protein ingredients market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global soy protein ingredients market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading soy protein ingredients market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global soy protein ingredients market is segmented on the basis of type, and application. On the basis of type the global soy protein ingredients market is segmented into soy protein concentrates, soy protein isolates, and soy protein flours. On the basis of application, the soy protein ingredients market is classified into bakery & confectionery, meat alternatives, functional foods, dairy replacers, infant foods, and others.

A detailed outline of the Global Soy Protein Ingredients Market includes a comprehensive analysis of the various verticals of the businesses. North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe are considered for studies based on several terminologies.

It is expected to drive the Global Soy Protein Ingredients Market over the betting period. This research report covers the market structure and its development prospects in the near future. After analyzing the major companies, the report focuses on new entrants contributing to the market growth. Most companies in the Global Soy Protein Ingredients Market are currently using new technological trends in the market.

Finally, the researchers light up various ways to discover the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats affecting the growth of the Global Soy Protein Ingredients Market. The feasibility of the new report is also measured in this research report.

Table of Contents:

Introduction

Key Takeaways

Research Methodology

Soy Protein Ingredients Market Landscape

Soy Protein Ingredients Market – Key Market Dynamics

Soy Protein Ingredients Market – Global Market Analysis

Soy Protein Ingredients Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Type

Soy Protein Ingredients Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Application

Soy Protein Ingredients Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis

Industry Landscape

Soy Protein Ingredients Market, Key Company Profiles

Appendix

