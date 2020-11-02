Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Prediction, Strategies, Trends and SWOT Analysis 2020-2026 | Sims Metal Management, OmniSource, European Metal Recycling

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Non-Ferrous Scrap market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Non-Ferrous Scrap market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Non-Ferrous Scrap market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Non-Ferrous Scrap market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Non-Ferrous Scrap report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Non-Ferrous Scrap report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Non-Ferrous Scrap market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Non-Ferrous Scrap market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Non-Ferrous Scrap market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Non-Ferrous Scrap market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Non-Ferrous Scrap market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Sims Metal Management, OmniSource, European Metal Recycling, Schnitzer Steel Industries, Hanwa, Commercial Metals, Stena Metal International, Yechiu Group, Chiho Environmental Group, Nucor, Cohen, DOWA

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Non-Ferrous Scrap market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Non-Ferrous Scrap industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Non-Ferrous Scrap market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Non-Ferrous Scrap market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Non-Ferrous Scrap market?

Table of Contents:

1 Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Non-Ferrous Scrap

1.2 Non-Ferrous Scrap Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Copper

1.2.3 Aluminum

1.2.4 Lead and Zinc

1.2.5 Nickel

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Non-Ferrous Scrap Segment by Application

1.3.1 Non-Ferrous Scrap Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Building & Construction

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Equipment Manufacturing

1.3.5 Shipbuilding

1.3.6 Consumer Appliances

1.3.7 Battery

1.3.8 Packaging

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Non-Ferrous Scrap Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Non-Ferrous Scrap Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Non-Ferrous Scrap Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Non-Ferrous Scrap Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Non-Ferrous Scrap Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Non-Ferrous Scrap Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Non-Ferrous Scrap Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Non-Ferrous Scrap Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Non-Ferrous Scrap Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Non-Ferrous Scrap Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Non-Ferrous Scrap Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Non-Ferrous Scrap Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Non-Ferrous Scrap Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Non-Ferrous Scrap Business

6.1 Sims Metal Management

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Sims Metal Management Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Sims Metal Management Non-Ferrous Scrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Sims Metal Management Products Offered

6.1.5 Sims Metal Management Recent Development

6.2 OmniSource

6.2.1 OmniSource Non-Ferrous Scrap Production Sites and Area Served

6.2.2 OmniSource Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 OmniSource Non-Ferrous Scrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 OmniSource Products Offered

6.2.5 OmniSource Recent Development

6.3 European Metal Recycling

6.3.1 European Metal Recycling Non-Ferrous Scrap Production Sites and Area Served

6.3.2 European Metal Recycling Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 European Metal Recycling Non-Ferrous Scrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 European Metal Recycling Products Offered

6.3.5 European Metal Recycling Recent Development

6.4 Schnitzer Steel Industries

6.4.1 Schnitzer Steel Industries Non-Ferrous Scrap Production Sites and Area Served

6.4.2 Schnitzer Steel Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Schnitzer Steel Industries Non-Ferrous Scrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Schnitzer Steel Industries Products Offered

6.4.5 Schnitzer Steel Industries Recent Development

6.5 Hanwa

6.5.1 Hanwa Non-Ferrous Scrap Production Sites and Area Served

6.5.2 Hanwa Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Hanwa Non-Ferrous Scrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Hanwa Products Offered

6.5.5 Hanwa Recent Development

6.6 Commercial Metals

6.6.1 Commercial Metals Non-Ferrous Scrap Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Commercial Metals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Commercial Metals Non-Ferrous Scrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Commercial Metals Products Offered

6.6.5 Commercial Metals Recent Development

6.7 Stena Metal International

6.6.1 Stena Metal International Non-Ferrous Scrap Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Stena Metal International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Stena Metal International Non-Ferrous Scrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Stena Metal International Products Offered

6.7.5 Stena Metal International Recent Development

6.8 Yechiu Group

6.8.1 Yechiu Group Non-Ferrous Scrap Production Sites and Area Served

6.8.2 Yechiu Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Yechiu Group Non-Ferrous Scrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Yechiu Group Products Offered

6.8.5 Yechiu Group Recent Development

6.9 Chiho Environmental Group

6.9.1 Chiho Environmental Group Non-Ferrous Scrap Production Sites and Area Served

6.9.2 Chiho Environmental Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Chiho Environmental Group Non-Ferrous Scrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Chiho Environmental Group Products Offered

6.9.5 Chiho Environmental Group Recent Development

6.10 Nucor

6.10.1 Nucor Non-Ferrous Scrap Production Sites and Area Served

6.10.2 Nucor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Nucor Non-Ferrous Scrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Nucor Products Offered

6.10.5 Nucor Recent Development

6.11 Cohen

6.11.1 Cohen Non-Ferrous Scrap Production Sites and Area Served

6.11.2 Cohen Non-Ferrous Scrap Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Cohen Non-Ferrous Scrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Cohen Products Offered

6.11.5 Cohen Recent Development

6.12 DOWA

6.12.1 DOWA Non-Ferrous Scrap Production Sites and Area Served

6.12.2 DOWA Non-Ferrous Scrap Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 DOWA Non-Ferrous Scrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 DOWA Products Offered

6.12.5 DOWA Recent Development

7 Non-Ferrous Scrap Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Non-Ferrous Scrap Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Non-Ferrous Scrap

7.4 Non-Ferrous Scrap Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Non-Ferrous Scrap Distributors List

8.3 Non-Ferrous Scrap Customers

9 Market Dynamics 9.1 Market Trends 9.2 Opportunities and Drivers 9.3 Challenges 9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Non-Ferrous Scrap by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Non-Ferrous Scrap by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Non-Ferrous Scrap by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Non-Ferrous Scrap by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Non-Ferrous Scrap by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Non-Ferrous Scrap by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Non-Ferrous Scrap Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Non-Ferrous Scrap Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Non-Ferrous Scrap Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Non-Ferrous Scrap Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Non-Ferrous Scrap Estimates and Projections (2021-2026) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source 12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 12.2 Data Source 12.2.1 Secondary Sources 12.2.2 Primary Sources 12.3 Author List 12.4 Disclaimer

