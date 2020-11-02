Sheet Flooring Market Trends 2020, In-Depth Analysis of Industry Growth and Forecast Up To 2026 | Armstrong, Tarkett, Shaw

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Sheet Flooring Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Sheet Flooring market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Sheet Flooring market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Sheet Flooring market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Sheet Flooring market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Sheet Flooring report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Sheet Flooring report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Sheet Flooring market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Sheet Flooring market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Sheet Flooring market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Sheet Flooring market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Sheet Flooring market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Armstrong, Tarkett, Shaw, Forbo, Mannington Commercial Carpet, Polyflor, Mohawk, LG Hausys, Beaulieu, Gerflorr

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Sheet Flooring market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Sheet Flooring industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Sheet Flooring market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Sheet Flooring market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Sheet Flooring market?

Table of Contents:

1 Sheet Flooring Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Sheet Flooring

1.2 Sheet Flooring Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Sheet Flooring Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Heterogeneous Sheet Flooring

1.2.3 Homogeneous Sheet Flooring

1.3 Sheet Flooring Segment by Application

1.3.1 Sheet Flooring Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Commercial Flooring

1.3.3 Residential Flooring

1.4 Global Sheet Flooring Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Sheet Flooring Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Sheet Flooring Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Sheet Flooring Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global Sheet Flooring Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Sheet Flooring Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Sheet Flooring Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Sheet Flooring Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Sheet Flooring Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Sheet Flooring Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Sheet Flooring Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Sheet Flooring Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Sheet Flooring Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Sheet Flooring Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Sheet Flooring Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Sheet Flooring Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Sheet Flooring Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Sheet Flooring Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Sheet Flooring Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Sheet Flooring Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Sheet Flooring Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Sheet Flooring Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Sheet Flooring Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Sheet Flooring Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Sheet Flooring Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Sheet Flooring Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Sheet Flooring Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Sheet Flooring Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Sheet Flooring Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Sheet Flooring Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Sheet Flooring Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Sheet Flooring Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Sheet Flooring Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Sheet Flooring Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Sheet Flooring Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Sheet Flooring Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Sheet Flooring Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Sheet Flooring Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Sheet Flooring Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Sheet Flooring Business

6.1 Armstrong

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Armstrong Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Armstrong Sheet Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Armstrong Products Offered

6.1.5 Armstrong Recent Development

6.2 Tarkett

6.2.1 Tarkett Sheet Flooring Production Sites and Area Served

6.2.2 Tarkett Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Tarkett Sheet Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Tarkett Products Offered

6.2.5 Tarkett Recent Development

6.3 Shaw

6.3.1 Shaw Sheet Flooring Production Sites and Area Served

6.3.2 Shaw Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Shaw Sheet Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Shaw Products Offered

6.3.5 Shaw Recent Development

6.4 Forbo

6.4.1 Forbo Sheet Flooring Production Sites and Area Served

6.4.2 Forbo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Forbo Sheet Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Forbo Products Offered

6.4.5 Forbo Recent Development

6.5 Mannington Commercial Carpet

6.5.1 Mannington Commercial Carpet Sheet Flooring Production Sites and Area Served

6.5.2 Mannington Commercial Carpet Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Mannington Commercial Carpet Sheet Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Mannington Commercial Carpet Products Offered

6.5.5 Mannington Commercial Carpet Recent Development

6.6 Polyflor

6.6.1 Polyflor Sheet Flooring Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Polyflor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Polyflor Sheet Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Polyflor Products Offered

6.6.5 Polyflor Recent Development

6.7 Mohawk

6.6.1 Mohawk Sheet Flooring Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Mohawk Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Mohawk Sheet Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Mohawk Products Offered

6.7.5 Mohawk Recent Development

6.8 LG Hausys

6.8.1 LG Hausys Sheet Flooring Production Sites and Area Served

6.8.2 LG Hausys Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 LG Hausys Sheet Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 LG Hausys Products Offered

6.8.5 LG Hausys Recent Development

6.9 Beaulieu

6.9.1 Beaulieu Sheet Flooring Production Sites and Area Served

6.9.2 Beaulieu Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Beaulieu Sheet Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Beaulieu Products Offered

6.9.5 Beaulieu Recent Development

6.10 Gerflorr

6.10.1 Gerflorr Sheet Flooring Production Sites and Area Served

6.10.2 Gerflorr Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Gerflorr Sheet Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Gerflorr Products Offered

6.10.5 Gerflorr Recent Development

7 Sheet Flooring Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Sheet Flooring Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Sheet Flooring

7.4 Sheet Flooring Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Sheet Flooring Distributors List

8.3 Sheet Flooring Customers

9 Market Dynamics 9.1 Market Trends 9.2 Opportunities and Drivers 9.3 Challenges 9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Sheet Flooring Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Sheet Flooring by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Sheet Flooring by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Sheet Flooring Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Sheet Flooring by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Sheet Flooring by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Sheet Flooring Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Sheet Flooring by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Sheet Flooring by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Sheet Flooring Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Sheet Flooring Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Sheet Flooring Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Sheet Flooring Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Sheet Flooring Estimates and Projections (2021-2026) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source 12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 12.2 Data Source 12.2.1 Secondary Sources 12.2.2 Primary Sources 12.3 Author List 12.4 Disclaimer

”