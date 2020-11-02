Disposable Straw Market 2020 – Increasing Demand, Growth Analysis and Future Outlook by 2026 | Pacli, Hoffmaster Group (Aardvark), Soton

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Disposable Straw Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Disposable Straw market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Disposable Straw market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Disposable Straw market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Disposable Straw market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Disposable Straw report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Disposable Straw report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Disposable Straw market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Disposable Straw market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Disposable Straw market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Disposable Straw market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Disposable Straw market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Pacli, Hoffmaster Group (Aardvark), Soton, Nippon Straw, PT. Strawland, Canada Brown Eco Products, Okstraw, Tianjin Quanyuyu Plastic Products, Long-Cheng Plastic Packaging, GP Paper Straw Sdn Bhd, Austraw Pty Ltd, B & B Straw Pack, TIPI Straws, Vegware, R&M Plastic Products, Aleco Straws, Wow Plastics Inc., Biopac

Table of Contents:

1 Disposable Straw Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Disposable Straw

1.2 Disposable Straw Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Disposable Straw Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Disposable Paper Straw

1.2.3 Disposable Plastic Straw

1.3 Disposable Straw Segment by Application

1.3.1 Disposable Straw Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Hotels

1.3.3 Bars & Lounges

1.3.4 Cafes

1.3.5 Restaurants & Motels

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Disposable Straw Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Disposable Straw Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Disposable Straw Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Disposable Straw Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global Disposable Straw Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Disposable Straw Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Disposable Straw Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Disposable Straw Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Disposable Straw Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Disposable Straw Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Disposable Straw Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Disposable Straw Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Disposable Straw Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Disposable Straw Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Disposable Straw Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Disposable Straw Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Disposable Straw Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Disposable Straw Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Disposable Straw Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Disposable Straw Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Disposable Straw Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Disposable Straw Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Disposable Straw Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Disposable Straw Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Disposable Straw Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Disposable Straw Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Disposable Straw Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Disposable Straw Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Disposable Straw Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Disposable Straw Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Disposable Straw Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Disposable Straw Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Disposable Straw Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Disposable Straw Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Disposable Straw Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Disposable Straw Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Disposable Straw Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Disposable Straw Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Disposable Straw Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Disposable Straw Business

6.1 Pacli

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Pacli Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Pacli Disposable Straw Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Pacli Products Offered

6.1.5 Pacli Recent Development

6.2 Hoffmaster Group (Aardvark)

6.2.1 Hoffmaster Group (Aardvark) Disposable Straw Production Sites and Area Served

6.2.2 Hoffmaster Group (Aardvark) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Hoffmaster Group (Aardvark) Disposable Straw Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Hoffmaster Group (Aardvark) Products Offered

6.2.5 Hoffmaster Group (Aardvark) Recent Development

6.3 Soton

6.3.1 Soton Disposable Straw Production Sites and Area Served

6.3.2 Soton Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Soton Disposable Straw Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Soton Products Offered

6.3.5 Soton Recent Development

6.4 Nippon Straw

6.4.1 Nippon Straw Disposable Straw Production Sites and Area Served

6.4.2 Nippon Straw Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Nippon Straw Disposable Straw Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Nippon Straw Products Offered

6.4.5 Nippon Straw Recent Development

6.5 PT. Strawland

6.5.1 PT. Strawland Disposable Straw Production Sites and Area Served

6.5.2 PT. Strawland Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 PT. Strawland Disposable Straw Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 PT. Strawland Products Offered

6.5.5 PT. Strawland Recent Development

6.6 Canada Brown Eco Products

6.6.1 Canada Brown Eco Products Disposable Straw Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Canada Brown Eco Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Canada Brown Eco Products Disposable Straw Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Canada Brown Eco Products Products Offered

6.6.5 Canada Brown Eco Products Recent Development

6.7 Okstraw

6.6.1 Okstraw Disposable Straw Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Okstraw Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Okstraw Disposable Straw Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Okstraw Products Offered

6.7.5 Okstraw Recent Development

6.8 Tianjin Quanyuyu Plastic Products

6.8.1 Tianjin Quanyuyu Plastic Products Disposable Straw Production Sites and Area Served

6.8.2 Tianjin Quanyuyu Plastic Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Tianjin Quanyuyu Plastic Products Disposable Straw Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Tianjin Quanyuyu Plastic Products Products Offered

6.8.5 Tianjin Quanyuyu Plastic Products Recent Development

6.9 Long-Cheng Plastic Packaging

6.9.1 Long-Cheng Plastic Packaging Disposable Straw Production Sites and Area Served

6.9.2 Long-Cheng Plastic Packaging Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Long-Cheng Plastic Packaging Disposable Straw Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Long-Cheng Plastic Packaging Products Offered

6.9.5 Long-Cheng Plastic Packaging Recent Development

6.10 GP Paper Straw Sdn Bhd

6.10.1 GP Paper Straw Sdn Bhd Disposable Straw Production Sites and Area Served

6.10.2 GP Paper Straw Sdn Bhd Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 GP Paper Straw Sdn Bhd Disposable Straw Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 GP Paper Straw Sdn Bhd Products Offered

6.10.5 GP Paper Straw Sdn Bhd Recent Development

6.11 Austraw Pty Ltd

6.11.1 Austraw Pty Ltd Disposable Straw Production Sites and Area Served

6.11.2 Austraw Pty Ltd Disposable Straw Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Austraw Pty Ltd Disposable Straw Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Austraw Pty Ltd Products Offered

6.11.5 Austraw Pty Ltd Recent Development

6.12 B & B Straw Pack

6.12.1 B & B Straw Pack Disposable Straw Production Sites and Area Served

6.12.2 B & B Straw Pack Disposable Straw Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 B & B Straw Pack Disposable Straw Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 B & B Straw Pack Products Offered

6.12.5 B & B Straw Pack Recent Development

6.13 TIPI Straws

6.13.1 TIPI Straws Disposable Straw Production Sites and Area Served

6.13.2 TIPI Straws Disposable Straw Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 TIPI Straws Disposable Straw Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 TIPI Straws Products Offered

6.13.5 TIPI Straws Recent Development

6.14 Vegware

6.14.1 Vegware Disposable Straw Production Sites and Area Served

6.14.2 Vegware Disposable Straw Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 Vegware Disposable Straw Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Vegware Products Offered

6.14.5 Vegware Recent Development

6.15 R&M Plastic Products

6.15.1 R&M Plastic Products Disposable Straw Production Sites and Area Served

6.15.2 R&M Plastic Products Disposable Straw Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.15.3 R&M Plastic Products Disposable Straw Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 R&M Plastic Products Products Offered

6.15.5 R&M Plastic Products Recent Development

6.16 Aleco Straws

6.16.1 Aleco Straws Disposable Straw Production Sites and Area Served

6.16.2 Aleco Straws Disposable Straw Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.16.3 Aleco Straws Disposable Straw Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Aleco Straws Products Offered

6.16.5 Aleco Straws Recent Development

6.17 Wow Plastics Inc.

6.17.1 Wow Plastics Inc. Disposable Straw Production Sites and Area Served

6.17.2 Wow Plastics Inc. Disposable Straw Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.17.3 Wow Plastics Inc. Disposable Straw Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 Wow Plastics Inc. Products Offered

6.17.5 Wow Plastics Inc. Recent Development

6.18 Biopac

6.18.1 Biopac Disposable Straw Production Sites and Area Served

6.18.2 Biopac Disposable Straw Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.18.3 Biopac Disposable Straw Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.18.4 Biopac Products Offered

6.18.5 Biopac Recent Development

7 Disposable Straw Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Disposable Straw Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Disposable Straw

7.4 Disposable Straw Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Disposable Straw Distributors List

8.3 Disposable Straw Customers

9 Market Dynamics 9.1 Market Trends 9.2 Opportunities and Drivers 9.3 Challenges 9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Disposable Straw Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Disposable Straw by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Disposable Straw by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Disposable Straw Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Disposable Straw by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Disposable Straw by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Disposable Straw Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Disposable Straw by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Disposable Straw by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Disposable Straw Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Disposable Straw Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Disposable Straw Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Disposable Straw Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Disposable Straw Estimates and Projections (2021-2026) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source 12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 12.2 Data Source 12.2.1 Secondary Sources 12.2.2 Primary Sources 12.3 Author List 12.4 Disclaimer

