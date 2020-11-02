LVT Flooring Market Recent Trends, Opportunities, key drivers and Restraints over the Forecast Period 2020-2026 | Tarkett, Armstrong, Mannington Mills

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global LVT Flooring Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global LVT Flooring market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global LVT Flooring market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global LVT Flooring market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global LVT Flooring market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The LVT Flooring report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the LVT Flooring report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global LVT Flooring market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global LVT Flooring market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global LVT Flooring market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global LVT Flooring market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global LVT Flooring market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Tarkett, Armstrong, Mannington Mills, Mohawk, Congoleum, Gerflor, Forbo, Novalis, LG Hausys, Karndean, Shaw Floors, CFL Flooring, Beaulieu, NOX Corporation, Metroflor, Milliken, Polyflor, Snmo LVT

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the LVT Flooring market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in LVT Flooring industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global LVT Flooring market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global LVT Flooring market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global LVT Flooring market?

Table of Contents:

1 LVT Flooring Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of LVT Flooring

1.2 LVT Flooring Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global LVT Flooring Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Flexible LVT Flooring

1.2.3 Rigid LVT Flooring

1.3 LVT Flooring Segment by Application

1.3.1 LVT Flooring Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Commercial Use

1.3.3 Residential Use

1.4 Global LVT Flooring Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global LVT Flooring Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global LVT Flooring Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 LVT Flooring Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global LVT Flooring Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global LVT Flooring Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global LVT Flooring Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global LVT Flooring Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers LVT Flooring Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 LVT Flooring Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 LVT Flooring Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key LVT Flooring Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 LVT Flooring Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global LVT Flooring Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global LVT Flooring Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America LVT Flooring Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America LVT Flooring Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America LVT Flooring Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe LVT Flooring Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe LVT Flooring Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe LVT Flooring Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific LVT Flooring Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific LVT Flooring Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific LVT Flooring Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America LVT Flooring Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America LVT Flooring Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America LVT Flooring Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa LVT Flooring Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa LVT Flooring Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa LVT Flooring Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global LVT Flooring Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global LVT Flooring Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global LVT Flooring Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global LVT Flooring Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global LVT Flooring Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global LVT Flooring Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global LVT Flooring Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global LVT Flooring Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global LVT Flooring Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in LVT Flooring Business

6.1 Tarkett

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Tarkett Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Tarkett LVT Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Tarkett Products Offered

6.1.5 Tarkett Recent Development

6.2 Armstrong

6.2.1 Armstrong LVT Flooring Production Sites and Area Served

6.2.2 Armstrong Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Armstrong LVT Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Armstrong Products Offered

6.2.5 Armstrong Recent Development

6.3 Mannington Mills

6.3.1 Mannington Mills LVT Flooring Production Sites and Area Served

6.3.2 Mannington Mills Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Mannington Mills LVT Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Mannington Mills Products Offered

6.3.5 Mannington Mills Recent Development

6.4 Mohawk

6.4.1 Mohawk LVT Flooring Production Sites and Area Served

6.4.2 Mohawk Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Mohawk LVT Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Mohawk Products Offered

6.4.5 Mohawk Recent Development

6.5 Congoleum

6.5.1 Congoleum LVT Flooring Production Sites and Area Served

6.5.2 Congoleum Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Congoleum LVT Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Congoleum Products Offered

6.5.5 Congoleum Recent Development

6.6 Gerflor

6.6.1 Gerflor LVT Flooring Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Gerflor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Gerflor LVT Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Gerflor Products Offered

6.6.5 Gerflor Recent Development

6.7 Forbo

6.6.1 Forbo LVT Flooring Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Forbo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Forbo LVT Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Forbo Products Offered

6.7.5 Forbo Recent Development

6.8 Novalis

6.8.1 Novalis LVT Flooring Production Sites and Area Served

6.8.2 Novalis Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Novalis LVT Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Novalis Products Offered

6.8.5 Novalis Recent Development

6.9 LG Hausys

6.9.1 LG Hausys LVT Flooring Production Sites and Area Served

6.9.2 LG Hausys Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 LG Hausys LVT Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 LG Hausys Products Offered

6.9.5 LG Hausys Recent Development

6.10 Karndean

6.10.1 Karndean LVT Flooring Production Sites and Area Served

6.10.2 Karndean Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Karndean LVT Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Karndean Products Offered

6.10.5 Karndean Recent Development

6.11 Shaw Floors

6.11.1 Shaw Floors LVT Flooring Production Sites and Area Served

6.11.2 Shaw Floors LVT Flooring Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Shaw Floors LVT Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Shaw Floors Products Offered

6.11.5 Shaw Floors Recent Development

6.12 CFL Flooring

6.12.1 CFL Flooring LVT Flooring Production Sites and Area Served

6.12.2 CFL Flooring LVT Flooring Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 CFL Flooring LVT Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 CFL Flooring Products Offered

6.12.5 CFL Flooring Recent Development

6.13 Beaulieu

6.13.1 Beaulieu LVT Flooring Production Sites and Area Served

6.13.2 Beaulieu LVT Flooring Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 Beaulieu LVT Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Beaulieu Products Offered

6.13.5 Beaulieu Recent Development

6.14 NOX Corporation

6.14.1 NOX Corporation LVT Flooring Production Sites and Area Served

6.14.2 NOX Corporation LVT Flooring Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 NOX Corporation LVT Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 NOX Corporation Products Offered

6.14.5 NOX Corporation Recent Development

6.15 Metroflor

6.15.1 Metroflor LVT Flooring Production Sites and Area Served

6.15.2 Metroflor LVT Flooring Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.15.3 Metroflor LVT Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Metroflor Products Offered

6.15.5 Metroflor Recent Development

6.16 Milliken

6.16.1 Milliken LVT Flooring Production Sites and Area Served

6.16.2 Milliken LVT Flooring Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.16.3 Milliken LVT Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Milliken Products Offered

6.16.5 Milliken Recent Development

6.17 Polyflor

6.17.1 Polyflor LVT Flooring Production Sites and Area Served

6.17.2 Polyflor LVT Flooring Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.17.3 Polyflor LVT Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 Polyflor Products Offered

6.17.5 Polyflor Recent Development

6.18 Snmo LVT

6.18.1 Snmo LVT LVT Flooring Production Sites and Area Served

6.18.2 Snmo LVT LVT Flooring Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.18.3 Snmo LVT LVT Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.18.4 Snmo LVT Products Offered

6.18.5 Snmo LVT Recent Development

7 LVT Flooring Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 LVT Flooring Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of LVT Flooring

7.4 LVT Flooring Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 LVT Flooring Distributors List

8.3 LVT Flooring Customers

9 Market Dynamics 9.1 Market Trends 9.2 Opportunities and Drivers 9.3 Challenges 9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global LVT Flooring Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of LVT Flooring by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of LVT Flooring by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 LVT Flooring Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of LVT Flooring by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of LVT Flooring by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 LVT Flooring Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of LVT Flooring by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of LVT Flooring by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America LVT Flooring Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe LVT Flooring Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific LVT Flooring Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America LVT Flooring Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa LVT Flooring Estimates and Projections (2021-2026) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source 12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 12.2 Data Source 12.2.1 Secondary Sources 12.2.2 Primary Sources 12.3 Author List 12.4 Disclaimer

