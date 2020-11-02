Intimate Underwear Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis And Forecasts 2026 | L Brands, Hanes Brands, Berkshire Hathaway (Fruit of Loom)

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Intimate Underwear Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Intimate Underwear market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Intimate Underwear market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Intimate Underwear market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Intimate Underwear market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Intimate Underwear report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1420331/global-intimate-underwear-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Intimate Underwear report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Intimate Underwear market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Intimate Underwear market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Intimate Underwear market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Intimate Underwear market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Intimate Underwear market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: L Brands, Hanes Brands, Berkshire Hathaway (Fruit of Loom), Triumph International, Wacoal, Marks & Spencer, Fast Retailing, PVH, Cosmo Lady, American Eagle (Aerie), Gunze, Jockey International, Page Industries Ltd., Embrygroup, Huijie (Maniform Lingerie), Aimer, Your Sun, Lise Charmel, Rupa & Co. Limited, Debenhams, Wolf Lingerie, Hanky Panky, Tinsino, VIP Clothing Ltd.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Intimate Underwear market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Intimate Underwear industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Intimate Underwear market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Intimate Underwear market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Intimate Underwear market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1420331/global-intimate-underwear-market

Table of Contents:

Table of Contents

1 Intimate Underwear Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Intimate Underwear

1.2 Intimate Underwear Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Intimate Underwear Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Bras

1.2.3 Underpants

1.2.4 Sleepwear and Homewear

1.2.5 Shapewear

1.2.6 Thermal Clothes

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Intimate Underwear Segment by Application

1.3.1 Intimate Underwear Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Department/General Merchandise Stores

1.3.3 Specialty Stores

1.3.4 Supermarket

1.3.5 Online Sales

1.4 Global Intimate Underwear Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Intimate Underwear Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Intimate Underwear Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Intimate Underwear Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global Intimate Underwear Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Intimate Underwear Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Intimate Underwear Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Intimate Underwear Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Intimate Underwear Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Intimate Underwear Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Intimate Underwear Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Intimate Underwear Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Intimate Underwear Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Intimate Underwear Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Intimate Underwear Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Intimate Underwear Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Intimate Underwear Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Intimate Underwear Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Intimate Underwear Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Intimate Underwear Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Intimate Underwear Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Intimate Underwear Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Intimate Underwear Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Intimate Underwear Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Intimate Underwear Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Intimate Underwear Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Intimate Underwear Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Intimate Underwear Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Intimate Underwear Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Intimate Underwear Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Intimate Underwear Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Intimate Underwear Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Intimate Underwear Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Intimate Underwear Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Intimate Underwear Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Intimate Underwear Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Intimate Underwear Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Intimate Underwear Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Intimate Underwear Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Intimate Underwear Business

6.1 L Brands

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 L Brands Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 L Brands Intimate Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 L Brands Products Offered

6.1.5 L Brands Recent Development

6.2 Hanes Brands

6.2.1 Hanes Brands Intimate Underwear Production Sites and Area Served

6.2.2 Hanes Brands Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Hanes Brands Intimate Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Hanes Brands Products Offered

6.2.5 Hanes Brands Recent Development

6.3 Berkshire Hathaway (Fruit of Loom)

6.3.1 Berkshire Hathaway (Fruit of Loom) Intimate Underwear Production Sites and Area Served

6.3.2 Berkshire Hathaway (Fruit of Loom) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Berkshire Hathaway (Fruit of Loom) Intimate Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Berkshire Hathaway (Fruit of Loom) Products Offered

6.3.5 Berkshire Hathaway (Fruit of Loom) Recent Development

6.4 Triumph International

6.4.1 Triumph International Intimate Underwear Production Sites and Area Served

6.4.2 Triumph International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Triumph International Intimate Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Triumph International Products Offered

6.4.5 Triumph International Recent Development

6.5 Wacoal

6.5.1 Wacoal Intimate Underwear Production Sites and Area Served

6.5.2 Wacoal Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Wacoal Intimate Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Wacoal Products Offered

6.5.5 Wacoal Recent Development

6.6 Marks & Spencer

6.6.1 Marks & Spencer Intimate Underwear Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Marks & Spencer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Marks & Spencer Intimate Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Marks & Spencer Products Offered

6.6.5 Marks & Spencer Recent Development

6.7 Fast Retailing

6.6.1 Fast Retailing Intimate Underwear Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Fast Retailing Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Fast Retailing Intimate Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Fast Retailing Products Offered

6.7.5 Fast Retailing Recent Development

6.8 PVH

6.8.1 PVH Intimate Underwear Production Sites and Area Served

6.8.2 PVH Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 PVH Intimate Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 PVH Products Offered

6.8.5 PVH Recent Development

6.9 Cosmo Lady

6.9.1 Cosmo Lady Intimate Underwear Production Sites and Area Served

6.9.2 Cosmo Lady Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Cosmo Lady Intimate Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Cosmo Lady Products Offered

6.9.5 Cosmo Lady Recent Development

6.10 American Eagle (Aerie)

6.10.1 American Eagle (Aerie) Intimate Underwear Production Sites and Area Served

6.10.2 American Eagle (Aerie) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 American Eagle (Aerie) Intimate Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 American Eagle (Aerie) Products Offered

6.10.5 American Eagle (Aerie) Recent Development

6.11 Gunze

6.11.1 Gunze Intimate Underwear Production Sites and Area Served

6.11.2 Gunze Intimate Underwear Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Gunze Intimate Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Gunze Products Offered

6.11.5 Gunze Recent Development

6.12 Jockey International

6.12.1 Jockey International Intimate Underwear Production Sites and Area Served

6.12.2 Jockey International Intimate Underwear Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Jockey International Intimate Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Jockey International Products Offered

6.12.5 Jockey International Recent Development

6.13 Page Industries Ltd.

6.13.1 Page Industries Ltd. Intimate Underwear Production Sites and Area Served

6.13.2 Page Industries Ltd. Intimate Underwear Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 Page Industries Ltd. Intimate Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Page Industries Ltd. Products Offered

6.13.5 Page Industries Ltd. Recent Development

6.14 Embrygroup

6.14.1 Embrygroup Intimate Underwear Production Sites and Area Served

6.14.2 Embrygroup Intimate Underwear Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 Embrygroup Intimate Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Embrygroup Products Offered

6.14.5 Embrygroup Recent Development

6.15 Huijie (Maniform Lingerie)

6.15.1 Huijie (Maniform Lingerie) Intimate Underwear Production Sites and Area Served

6.15.2 Huijie (Maniform Lingerie) Intimate Underwear Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.15.3 Huijie (Maniform Lingerie) Intimate Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Huijie (Maniform Lingerie) Products Offered

6.15.5 Huijie (Maniform Lingerie) Recent Development

6.16 Aimer

6.16.1 Aimer Intimate Underwear Production Sites and Area Served

6.16.2 Aimer Intimate Underwear Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.16.3 Aimer Intimate Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Aimer Products Offered

6.16.5 Aimer Recent Development

6.17 Your Sun

6.17.1 Your Sun Intimate Underwear Production Sites and Area Served

6.17.2 Your Sun Intimate Underwear Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.17.3 Your Sun Intimate Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 Your Sun Products Offered

6.17.5 Your Sun Recent Development

6.18 Lise Charmel

6.18.1 Lise Charmel Intimate Underwear Production Sites and Area Served

6.18.2 Lise Charmel Intimate Underwear Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.18.3 Lise Charmel Intimate Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.18.4 Lise Charmel Products Offered

6.18.5 Lise Charmel Recent Development

6.19 Rupa & Co. Limited

6.19.1 Rupa & Co. Limited Intimate Underwear Production Sites and Area Served

6.19.2 Rupa & Co. Limited Intimate Underwear Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.19.3 Rupa & Co. Limited Intimate Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.19.4 Rupa & Co. Limited Products Offered

6.19.5 Rupa & Co. Limited Recent Development

6.20 Debenhams

6.20.1 Debenhams Intimate Underwear Production Sites and Area Served

6.20.2 Debenhams Intimate Underwear Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.20.3 Debenhams Intimate Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.20.4 Debenhams Products Offered

6.20.5 Debenhams Recent Development

6.21 Wolf Lingerie

6.21.1 Wolf Lingerie Intimate Underwear Production Sites and Area Served

6.21.2 Wolf Lingerie Intimate Underwear Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.21.3 Wolf Lingerie Intimate Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.21.4 Wolf Lingerie Products Offered

6.21.5 Wolf Lingerie Recent Development

6.22 Hanky Panky

6.22.1 Hanky Panky Intimate Underwear Production Sites and Area Served

6.22.2 Hanky Panky Intimate Underwear Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.22.3 Hanky Panky Intimate Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.22.4 Hanky Panky Products Offered

6.22.5 Hanky Panky Recent Development

6.23 Tinsino

6.23.1 Tinsino Intimate Underwear Production Sites and Area Served

6.23.2 Tinsino Intimate Underwear Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.23.3 Tinsino Intimate Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.23.4 Tinsino Products Offered

6.23.5 Tinsino Recent Development

6.24 VIP Clothing Ltd.

6.24.1 VIP Clothing Ltd. Intimate Underwear Production Sites and Area Served

6.24.2 VIP Clothing Ltd. Intimate Underwear Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.24.3 VIP Clothing Ltd. Intimate Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.24.4 VIP Clothing Ltd. Products Offered

6.24.5 VIP Clothing Ltd. Recent Development

7 Intimate Underwear Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Intimate Underwear Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Intimate Underwear

7.4 Intimate Underwear Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Intimate Underwear Distributors List

8.3 Intimate Underwear Customers

9 Market Dynamics 9.1 Market Trends 9.2 Opportunities and Drivers 9.3 Challenges 9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Intimate Underwear Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Intimate Underwear by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Intimate Underwear by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Intimate Underwear Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Intimate Underwear by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Intimate Underwear by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Intimate Underwear Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Intimate Underwear by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Intimate Underwear by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Intimate Underwear Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Intimate Underwear Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Intimate Underwear Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Intimate Underwear Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Intimate Underwear Estimates and Projections (2021-2026) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source 12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 12.2 Data Source 12.2.1 Secondary Sources 12.2.2 Primary Sources 12.3 Author List 12.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”