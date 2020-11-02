Corporate Clothing Market 2020: Global Industry Size, Outlook, Share, Demand, Manufacturers And Forecast Analysis 2020-2026 | VF Corporation, Williamson Dickie, Fristads Kansas Group

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Corporate Clothing Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Corporate Clothing market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Corporate Clothing market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Corporate Clothing market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Corporate Clothing market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Corporate Clothing report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Corporate Clothing report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Corporate Clothing market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Corporate Clothing market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Corporate Clothing market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Corporate Clothing market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Corporate Clothing market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: VF Corporation, Williamson Dickie, Fristads Kansas Group, Aramark, Alsico, Adolphe Lafont, Carhartt, Cintas, UniFirst, G&K Services, Sioen, Engelbert Strauss, Hultafors Group, Johnsons Apparelmaster, Aditya Birla, Van Puijenbroek Textiel, Dura-Wear, China Garments, Provogue, Wokdiwei, Aoruina, Würth Modyf, Yihe, Lantian Hewu

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Corporate Clothing market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Corporate Clothing industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Corporate Clothing market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Corporate Clothing market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Corporate Clothing market?

Table of Contents:

1 Corporate Clothing Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Corporate Clothing

1.2 Corporate Clothing Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Corporate Clothing Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 General Workwear

1.2.3 Corporate Workwear

1.2.4 Uniforms

1.3 Corporate Clothing Segment by Application

1.3.1 Corporate Clothing Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Manufacturing Industry

1.3.3 Service Industry

1.3.4 Mining Industry

1.3.5 Agriculture&Forestry Industry

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Corporate Clothing Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Corporate Clothing Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Corporate Clothing Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Corporate Clothing Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global Corporate Clothing Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Corporate Clothing Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Corporate Clothing Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Corporate Clothing Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Corporate Clothing Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Corporate Clothing Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Corporate Clothing Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Corporate Clothing Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Corporate Clothing Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Corporate Clothing Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Corporate Clothing Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Corporate Clothing Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Corporate Clothing Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Corporate Clothing Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Corporate Clothing Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Corporate Clothing Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Corporate Clothing Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Corporate Clothing Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Corporate Clothing Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Corporate Clothing Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Corporate Clothing Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Corporate Clothing Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Corporate Clothing Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Corporate Clothing Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Corporate Clothing Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Corporate Clothing Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Corporate Clothing Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Corporate Clothing Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Corporate Clothing Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Corporate Clothing Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Corporate Clothing Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Corporate Clothing Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Corporate Clothing Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Corporate Clothing Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Corporate Clothing Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Corporate Clothing Business

6.1 VF Corporation

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 VF Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 VF Corporation Corporate Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 VF Corporation Products Offered

6.1.5 VF Corporation Recent Development

6.2 Williamson Dickie

6.2.1 Williamson Dickie Corporate Clothing Production Sites and Area Served

6.2.2 Williamson Dickie Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Williamson Dickie Corporate Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Williamson Dickie Products Offered

6.2.5 Williamson Dickie Recent Development

6.3 Fristads Kansas Group

6.3.1 Fristads Kansas Group Corporate Clothing Production Sites and Area Served

6.3.2 Fristads Kansas Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Fristads Kansas Group Corporate Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Fristads Kansas Group Products Offered

6.3.5 Fristads Kansas Group Recent Development

6.4 Aramark

6.4.1 Aramark Corporate Clothing Production Sites and Area Served

6.4.2 Aramark Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Aramark Corporate Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Aramark Products Offered

6.4.5 Aramark Recent Development

6.5 Alsico

6.5.1 Alsico Corporate Clothing Production Sites and Area Served

6.5.2 Alsico Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Alsico Corporate Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Alsico Products Offered

6.5.5 Alsico Recent Development

6.6 Adolphe Lafont

6.6.1 Adolphe Lafont Corporate Clothing Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Adolphe Lafont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Adolphe Lafont Corporate Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Adolphe Lafont Products Offered

6.6.5 Adolphe Lafont Recent Development

6.7 Carhartt

6.6.1 Carhartt Corporate Clothing Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Carhartt Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Carhartt Corporate Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Carhartt Products Offered

6.7.5 Carhartt Recent Development

6.8 Cintas

6.8.1 Cintas Corporate Clothing Production Sites and Area Served

6.8.2 Cintas Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Cintas Corporate Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Cintas Products Offered

6.8.5 Cintas Recent Development

6.9 UniFirst

6.9.1 UniFirst Corporate Clothing Production Sites and Area Served

6.9.2 UniFirst Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 UniFirst Corporate Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 UniFirst Products Offered

6.9.5 UniFirst Recent Development

6.10 G&K Services

6.10.1 G&K Services Corporate Clothing Production Sites and Area Served

6.10.2 G&K Services Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 G&K Services Corporate Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 G&K Services Products Offered

6.10.5 G&K Services Recent Development

6.11 Sioen

6.11.1 Sioen Corporate Clothing Production Sites and Area Served

6.11.2 Sioen Corporate Clothing Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Sioen Corporate Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Sioen Products Offered

6.11.5 Sioen Recent Development

6.12 Engelbert Strauss

6.12.1 Engelbert Strauss Corporate Clothing Production Sites and Area Served

6.12.2 Engelbert Strauss Corporate Clothing Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Engelbert Strauss Corporate Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Engelbert Strauss Products Offered

6.12.5 Engelbert Strauss Recent Development

6.13 Hultafors Group

6.13.1 Hultafors Group Corporate Clothing Production Sites and Area Served

6.13.2 Hultafors Group Corporate Clothing Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 Hultafors Group Corporate Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Hultafors Group Products Offered

6.13.5 Hultafors Group Recent Development

6.14 Johnsons Apparelmaster

6.14.1 Johnsons Apparelmaster Corporate Clothing Production Sites and Area Served

6.14.2 Johnsons Apparelmaster Corporate Clothing Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 Johnsons Apparelmaster Corporate Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Johnsons Apparelmaster Products Offered

6.14.5 Johnsons Apparelmaster Recent Development

6.15 Aditya Birla

6.15.1 Aditya Birla Corporate Clothing Production Sites and Area Served

6.15.2 Aditya Birla Corporate Clothing Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.15.3 Aditya Birla Corporate Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Aditya Birla Products Offered

6.15.5 Aditya Birla Recent Development

6.16 Van Puijenbroek Textiel

6.16.1 Van Puijenbroek Textiel Corporate Clothing Production Sites and Area Served

6.16.2 Van Puijenbroek Textiel Corporate Clothing Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.16.3 Van Puijenbroek Textiel Corporate Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Van Puijenbroek Textiel Products Offered

6.16.5 Van Puijenbroek Textiel Recent Development

6.17 Dura-Wear

6.17.1 Dura-Wear Corporate Clothing Production Sites and Area Served

6.17.2 Dura-Wear Corporate Clothing Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.17.3 Dura-Wear Corporate Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 Dura-Wear Products Offered

6.17.5 Dura-Wear Recent Development

6.18 China Garments

6.18.1 China Garments Corporate Clothing Production Sites and Area Served

6.18.2 China Garments Corporate Clothing Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.18.3 China Garments Corporate Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.18.4 China Garments Products Offered

6.18.5 China Garments Recent Development

6.19 Provogue

6.19.1 Provogue Corporate Clothing Production Sites and Area Served

6.19.2 Provogue Corporate Clothing Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.19.3 Provogue Corporate Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.19.4 Provogue Products Offered

6.19.5 Provogue Recent Development

6.20 Wokdiwei

6.20.1 Wokdiwei Corporate Clothing Production Sites and Area Served

6.20.2 Wokdiwei Corporate Clothing Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.20.3 Wokdiwei Corporate Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.20.4 Wokdiwei Products Offered

6.20.5 Wokdiwei Recent Development

6.21 Aoruina

6.21.1 Aoruina Corporate Clothing Production Sites and Area Served

6.21.2 Aoruina Corporate Clothing Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.21.3 Aoruina Corporate Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.21.4 Aoruina Products Offered

6.21.5 Aoruina Recent Development

6.22 Würth Modyf

6.22.1 Würth Modyf Corporate Clothing Production Sites and Area Served

6.22.2 Würth Modyf Corporate Clothing Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.22.3 Würth Modyf Corporate Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.22.4 Würth Modyf Products Offered

6.22.5 Würth Modyf Recent Development

6.23 Yihe

6.23.1 Yihe Corporate Clothing Production Sites and Area Served

6.23.2 Yihe Corporate Clothing Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.23.3 Yihe Corporate Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.23.4 Yihe Products Offered

6.23.5 Yihe Recent Development

6.24 Lantian Hewu

6.24.1 Lantian Hewu Corporate Clothing Production Sites and Area Served

6.24.2 Lantian Hewu Corporate Clothing Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.24.3 Lantian Hewu Corporate Clothing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.24.4 Lantian Hewu Products Offered

6.24.5 Lantian Hewu Recent Development

7 Corporate Clothing Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Corporate Clothing Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Corporate Clothing

7.4 Corporate Clothing Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Corporate Clothing Distributors List

8.3 Corporate Clothing Customers

9 Market Dynamics 9.1 Market Trends 9.2 Opportunities and Drivers 9.3 Challenges 9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Corporate Clothing Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Corporate Clothing by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Corporate Clothing by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Corporate Clothing Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Corporate Clothing by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Corporate Clothing by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Corporate Clothing Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Corporate Clothing by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Corporate Clothing by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Corporate Clothing Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Corporate Clothing Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Corporate Clothing Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Corporate Clothing Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Corporate Clothing Estimates and Projections (2021-2026) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source 12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 12.2 Data Source 12.2.1 Secondary Sources 12.2.2 Primary Sources 12.3 Author List 12.4 Disclaimer

