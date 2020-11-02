Massage Equipment Market Size, Key Trends, Challenges and Standardization, Research, Key Players, Economic Impact and Forecast to 2026 | OGAWA, Inada, BODYFRIEND

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Massage Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Massage Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Massage Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Massage Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Massage Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Massage Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1420248/global-massage-equipment-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Massage Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Massage Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Massage Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Massage Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Massage Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Massage Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: OGAWA, Inada, BODYFRIEND, Panasonic, OSIM International, Rotai, Daito-THRIVE, HoMedics, Casada, Beurer, Human Touch, HealthmateForever, JSB Healthcare

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Massage Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Massage Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Massage Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Massage Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Massage Equipment market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1420248/global-massage-equipment-market

Table of Contents:

Table of Contents

1 Massage Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Massage Equipment

1.2 Massage Equipment Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Massage Equipment Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Back Massager

1.2.3 Hand-Held Massager

1.2.4 Neck & Shoulder Massager

1.2.5 Leg & Foot Massager

1.2.6 Eye Care Massager

1.2.7 Massage Chair

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Massage Equipment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Massage Equipment Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Residential

1.4 Global Massage Equipment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Massage Equipment Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Massage Equipment Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Massage Equipment Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global Massage Equipment Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Massage Equipment Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Massage Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Massage Equipment Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Massage Equipment Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Massage Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Massage Equipment Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Massage Equipment Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Massage Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Massage Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Massage Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Massage Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Massage Equipment Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Massage Equipment Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Massage Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Massage Equipment Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Massage Equipment Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Massage Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Massage Equipment Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Massage Equipment Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Massage Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Massage Equipment Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Massage Equipment Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Massage Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Massage Equipment Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Massage Equipment Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Massage Equipment Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Massage Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Massage Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Massage Equipment Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Massage Equipment Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Massage Equipment Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Massage Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Massage Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Massage Equipment Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Massage Equipment Business

6.1 OGAWA

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 OGAWA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 OGAWA Massage Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 OGAWA Products Offered

6.1.5 OGAWA Recent Development

6.2 Inada

6.2.1 Inada Massage Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

6.2.2 Inada Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Inada Massage Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Inada Products Offered

6.2.5 Inada Recent Development

6.3 BODYFRIEND

6.3.1 BODYFRIEND Massage Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

6.3.2 BODYFRIEND Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 BODYFRIEND Massage Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 BODYFRIEND Products Offered

6.3.5 BODYFRIEND Recent Development

6.4 Panasonic

6.4.1 Panasonic Massage Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

6.4.2 Panasonic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Panasonic Massage Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Panasonic Products Offered

6.4.5 Panasonic Recent Development

6.5 OSIM International

6.5.1 OSIM International Massage Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

6.5.2 OSIM International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 OSIM International Massage Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 OSIM International Products Offered

6.5.5 OSIM International Recent Development

6.6 Rotai

6.6.1 Rotai Massage Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Rotai Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Rotai Massage Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Rotai Products Offered

6.6.5 Rotai Recent Development

6.7 Daito-THRIVE

6.6.1 Daito-THRIVE Massage Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Daito-THRIVE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Daito-THRIVE Massage Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Daito-THRIVE Products Offered

6.7.5 Daito-THRIVE Recent Development

6.8 HoMedics

6.8.1 HoMedics Massage Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

6.8.2 HoMedics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 HoMedics Massage Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 HoMedics Products Offered

6.8.5 HoMedics Recent Development

6.9 Casada

6.9.1 Casada Massage Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

6.9.2 Casada Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Casada Massage Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Casada Products Offered

6.9.5 Casada Recent Development

6.10 Beurer

6.10.1 Beurer Massage Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

6.10.2 Beurer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Beurer Massage Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Beurer Products Offered

6.10.5 Beurer Recent Development

6.11 Human Touch

6.11.1 Human Touch Massage Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

6.11.2 Human Touch Massage Equipment Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Human Touch Massage Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Human Touch Products Offered

6.11.5 Human Touch Recent Development

6.12 HealthmateForever

6.12.1 HealthmateForever Massage Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

6.12.2 HealthmateForever Massage Equipment Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 HealthmateForever Massage Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 HealthmateForever Products Offered

6.12.5 HealthmateForever Recent Development

6.13 JSB Healthcare

6.13.1 JSB Healthcare Massage Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

6.13.2 JSB Healthcare Massage Equipment Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 JSB Healthcare Massage Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 JSB Healthcare Products Offered

6.13.5 JSB Healthcare Recent Development

7 Massage Equipment Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Massage Equipment Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Massage Equipment

7.4 Massage Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Massage Equipment Distributors List

8.3 Massage Equipment Customers

9 Market Dynamics 9.1 Market Trends 9.2 Opportunities and Drivers 9.3 Challenges 9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Massage Equipment Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Massage Equipment by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Massage Equipment by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Massage Equipment Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Massage Equipment by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Massage Equipment by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Massage Equipment Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Massage Equipment by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Massage Equipment by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Massage Equipment Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Massage Equipment Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Massage Equipment Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Massage Equipment Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Massage Equipment Estimates and Projections (2021-2026) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source 12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 12.2 Data Source 12.2.1 Secondary Sources 12.2.2 Primary Sources 12.3 Author List 12.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”